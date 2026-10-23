Notice of Action for Dissolution of Marriage – Araujo

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2026-DR-009241-O

Div.: 31

Ana Teresa Andara Araujo

Petitioner

and

Anthony Concepcion,

Respondent

TO: Anthony Concepcion

2054 Cedar Park Ln.

Orlando, Florida 32824

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ana Teresa Andara Araujo, whose address is 12114 Magazine St., 3208, Orlando, Florida, 32828, on or before 12/10/2026, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents , including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 10/21/2026

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Christine Lobban

Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st publication: 10/23/2026