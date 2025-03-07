Online ‘manosphere’ is moving misogyny to the mainstream

A decline in democracy and harmful content spread on social media platforms are helping to drive a backlash against feminism, and the growth of misogynistic and retrograde ideas about the roles of men and women and society.
A decline in democracy and harmful content spread on social media platforms are helping to drive a backlash against feminism, and the growth of misogynistic and retrograde ideas about the roles of men and women and society.
© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.