Op-Ed: A Racial Reckoning in Columbus, Ohio

By Dawn Montgomery, Culture Critic

I refuse to utter his name. Since the announcement of his presidential re-election, I’ve tried to stay calm, to remain, as they say, “very demure.” But after what unfolded this past Saturday, when a group of masked white nationalists stormed the Short North Arts District area in Columbus, Ohio, waving swastika flags and shouting racial slurs—a ratchet display of pure hate—I just can’t. I am annoyed, but we knew this was coming. Classic American terrorism, live and in color. And make no mistake—when “that man” ascends to his concocted throne, these events will only intensify.

Social media documented every angle of the chaos, showing what Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called a “cowardly display.” The mayor said he would not allow “our neighbors” to be “intimidated, threatened or harmed.” Governor Mike DeWine echoed this sentiment, posting on X, “We will not tolerate hate in Ohio.”

Yet, despite these words of condemnation, the police did nothing. They were called to intervene but stood by as the violence unfolded. Ohio’s anti-KKK law explicitly bans masked groups from committing misdemeanors, with violations carrying felony-level penalties. Still, not one masked white nationalist was arrested—not even those who pepper-sprayed patrons during an altercation outside a local bar.

Let’s be clear: everyone has a right to their beliefs, even their bigotry. But harassment, intimidation, and violence are not rights—they are crimes.

Failing to act is more than negligence—it’s an invitation. Emboldened by inaction, white nationalist demonstrations are growing. According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacist-organized events hit a record high of 282 in 2023—a staggering 63% increase from the 173 incidents reported in 2022. These aren’t just statistics; they’re warnings. They’re flashing signals from a society on the verge of re-normalizing hate.

What will it take for this to stop?

The next day, a different group took to the same streets. This time, an influential group of Black men marched—unmasked and unafraid. They came not to threaten but to protect, peacefully standing as a barrier against hate. “We are seeing a lot more people blatant with their racism, their hatred, and it’s just sad,” Sean Walton, a local attorney, told NBC4. “Let’s figure out how to come together and how to lead and love. There’s so much fear, and I think it’s important that we practice community care.”

This is what leadership looks like—unifying, protective, and restorative.

America has a problem. And like those in Columbus, citizens must demand action from politicians who ignore the very laws designed to protect us. Words of condemnation are not enough. The failure to enforce legal protections only signals complicity.

Let me be crystal clear: Black women may have lost this battle, but not the war. We said what we said—we are not going back. Not just for us but for generations who refuse to inherit a legacy of hate.