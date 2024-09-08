Op-Ed: We’re All on the Menu

Economic Inequality, Criminal Justice Reform, Project 2025, Anti-DEI, Voting Rights, and Women’s Reproductive Rights

As we approach one of the most consequential elections in recent memory, we must pause and consider the stakes. Economic inequality, criminal justice reform, diversity and inclusion, voting rights, and women’s reproductive freedoms are all under threat. These issues profoundly affect our lives, yet many still underestimate their importance. The truth is, we’re all on the menu, and there’s no room for complacency.

In 2008, we united as a country, bringing an unprecedented wave of energy to the polls that made history with Obama’s election. We showed up because we believed in the possibility of a better, fairer America. It takes the same energy today, but the stakes are higher. This is now or never. We cannot afford to fail.

Economic inequality is not just a talking point—it’s a growing chasm that affects every aspect of our society. The wealthiest Americans continue to amass fortunes, while too many people of color, working families, and young adults struggle to make ends meet. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted this disparity in painful ways. While billionaires saw their wealth surge, frontline workers—disproportionately Black and Brown—risked their lives for minimal wages. If we don’t vote, we allow this imbalance to persist. We need leaders who will champion policies that bridge the gap, raise wages, and provide opportunities for all Americans—not just the wealthy few.

The same urgency exists for criminal justice reform. We’ve all seen how broken the system is. The system persistently targets, arrests, and imprisons Black men and women disproportionately. We’ve marched and protested, but progress is still too slow. This election is our chance to push for real change. We need leaders who will implement reforms that end mass incarceration, hold law enforcement accountable, and dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline. Our voices, through our votes, can demand a justice system that works for everyone, not just the privileged.

Then there is Project 2025, an agenda that advocates for reversing progress, specifically in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). DEI programs have played a crucial role in guaranteeing a seat at the table for people of color, women, and other marginalized communities. The opposition wants to gut these programs, labeling them unnecessary when they are, in fact, the bedrock of a fair society. Without mobilizing and voting, we risk losing decades of progress. The time for passive hope is over—this is the moment for active engagement.

And let’s not forget the ongoing assault on voting rights. The efforts to suppress our votes have intensified in recent years, mainly targeting minority communities. Voter ID laws, purging voter rolls, and limiting early voting are all tactics designed to keep us from the polls. If our votes didn’t matter, they wouldn’t be trying so hard to silence us. We must vote to preserve our right to vote, plain and simple. This election is not just about choosing a president—it’s about defending the very foundation of our democracy.

When it comes to women’s reproductive rights, the situation is dire. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has stripped millions of women of the right to make decisions about their bodies. This is more than a legal issue—it’s a moral one. Women, especially women of color, are bearing the brunt of this attack on bodily autonomy. We require leaders who will fight to restore these rights and ensure that women are not forced into dangerous, life-threatening situations. Voting in this election means standing up for women’s fundamental human rights nationwide.

We cannot ignore the stark choice between a Donald Trump-led administration and one run by Vice President Kamala Harris. The Harris administration would continue to fight for the issues that matter—justice, fairness, and equality for all Americans. On the other hand, a Trump administration would take us backward, deepening divisions and undoing the progress we’ve fought so hard to achieve. Vice President Harris represents America’s vision—a country where everyone has a fair shot and the opportunity to thrive.

This is our moment. It’s not just about this election—it’s about the future of our nation. We need the same energy we brought to the polls in 2008. We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines or think someone else will handle it. We are the ones who must act. This is now or never—our future is in our hands, and it’s time to fight.

All of us are on the menu. Let’s flip the script. Through collective action, we can change the course and ensure a future of equality, justice, and opportunity for everyone. We must prioritize voting for ourselves, our communities, and future generations to win.



