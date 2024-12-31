Our Year in Visual Journalism

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Photography by Stephanie Mei-Ling for “New Yorkers Were Choked, Beaten and Tased by NYPD Officers. The Commissioner Buried Their Cases.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Danielle Villasana for “Despite Persistent Warnings, Texas Rushed to Remove Millions From Medicaid. That Move Cost Eligible Residents Care.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Nydia Blas for “Life of the Mother.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Danielle Villasana for “Life of the Mother.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Embroidery and collage by Han Cao and photography by Akilah Townsend for “Maylia and Jack: A Story of Teens and Fentanyl.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Design and development by Zisiga Mukulu for “Still Born.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo. Additional development by Jason Kao.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “Utah Bills Itself as ‘Family-Friendly’ Even as Lawmakers Have Long Neglected Child Care.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey.

Illustration by Nate Sweitzer for “The Genesis of Christian Nationalism.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo. Design and development by Anna Donlan.

Photography by Stacy Kranitz for “The Year After a Denied Abortion.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise. Design by Anna Donlan and Allen Tan.

Illustration by Dadu Shin for “The FDA Hasn’t Inspected This Drug Factory After 7 Recalls for the Same Flaw, 1 Potentially Deadly.” Art direction by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Tony Luong for “Why I Left the Network.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni. Design by Zisiga Mukulu and Allen Tan.

Illustration by Hokyoung Kim for “‘It Feels Impossible to Stay’: The U.S. Needs Wildland Firefighters More Than Ever, but the Federal Government Is Losing Them.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni and Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Adria Malcolm for “Record-Setting Blazes Are Growing More Common. Here’s What Survivors of One Want You to Know.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo. Design by Zisiga Mukulu.

Photo illustration by Alex Bandoni for “What’s Missing From Railroad Safety Data? Dead Workers and Severed Limbs.”; “Even When Big Cases Intersect With Their Families’ Interests, Many Judges Choose Not to Recuse”; and “Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign.”

Development by Chris Zubak-Skees for “What No One Tells You About Car Loan Deferments.” Design by Lucas Waldron.

Illustrations by Michael Haddid for “A Supreme Court Justice Warned That a Ruling Would Cause ‘Large-Scale Disruption.’ The Effects Are Already Being Felt.”

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “In a Town Full of Segregation Academies, One Black Family Grapples With the Best School Choice for Their Daughter.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey.

Video by Liz Moughon for “Cookie & Zo’e: A Georgia Family Wrestles With School Choice 60 Years After the Start of Desegregation”

Illustration by Dominic Bodden for “The Unbefriended.” Art direction by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Haruka Sakaguchi for “How 3M Executives Convinced a Scientist the Forever Chemicals She Found in Human Blood Were Safe.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo.

Illustration by Max Guther for “Selling a Mirage.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni. Design and development by Anna Donlan.

Graphics by Lucas Waldron for “Selling a Mirage.”

Illustration by Peter Arkle for “The American Oil Industry’s Playbook, Illustrated: How Drillers Offload Costly Cleanup Onto the Public.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “Ten Years After the Flint Water Crisis, Distrust and Anger Linger.” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni.

Illustrations by Matt Rota and animation by Henrike Lendowski for “Swept Away.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustrations by Matt Rota for “Swept Away.” Design and development by Ruth Talbot and Zisiga Mukulu. Additional design and development by Al Shaw. Art direction by Alex Bandoni and Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustration by Eva Redamonti for “Decrepit Pipes Put Jackson, Mississippi, on the Edge of Catastrophe. State Regulators Didn’t Act.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Photo illustration by Alex Bandoni for “Battle Over Ballot Drop Boxes Rages On in Wisconsin as Officials Put Them at Center of Election Integrity Debate.”

Video by Gerardo del Valle and Perla Trevizo for “How the Race for Sheriff in Del Rio, Texas, Became a Referendum on Immigration.”

Photography by Louise Johns for “‘Eat What You Kill.’” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni.

Photography by Jake Dockins for “A Pair of Billionaire Preachers Built the Most Powerful Political Machine in Texas. That’s Just the Start.” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni.

Illustration by Jonathan Djob Nkondo for “Nike Pledged to Shrink Its Carbon Footprint. It Just Slashed the Staff Charged With Making That Happen.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Illustration by Erik Carter for “After Nike Leaders Promised Climate Action, Their Corporate Jets Kept Flying — and Polluting.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo and Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Matt Eich for “The Ghosts of John Tanton.” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni.

Collages by Vanessa Saba for “‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Needing Mental Health Care, He Got Trapped in His Insurer’s Ghost Network.” Art direction by Andrea Wise.

Design and development by Lucas Waldron for “Documents Show Internal Clash Before U.S. Officials Pushed to Weaken Toddler Formula Rules.”

Photograph by Salgu Wissmath for “Trump’s Near Sweep of Texas Border Counties Shows a Shift to the Right for Latino Voters.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Photography by Zaydee Sanchez for “The New Immigration.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey and Cengiz Yar.

Photography by Fred Ramos for “Held for Ransom in Animal Pens, Migrants Face Mass Kidnappings as U.S. and Mexico Ramp Up Enforcement.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey and Cengiz Yar.

Photography by Shuran Huang for “The U.S. Business Community Used to Be a Force for Immigration Reform. What Happened?” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey and Cengiz Yar.

Photography by Sofia Aldinio for “What Happened in Whitewater.” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni.

Photograph by Kathleen Flynn for “When a Florida Farmer-Legislator Turned Against Immigration, the Consequences Were Severe. But Not for Him.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey and Cengiz Yar.

Photography by Edmund D. Fountain for “The Story of One Mississippi County Shows How Private Schools Are Exacerbating Segregation.” Photo editing by Boyzell Hosey and Cengiz Yar.

Illustration by Edel Rodriguez for “What You Need to Know If You’re Hurt While Working on a Wisconsin Dairy Farm.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Video by Gerardo del Valle for “‘The Right Way’: From Venezuela to Juárez and New York to Denver, One Family’s Asylum Journey.”

Illustration by Lisa Larson-Walker for “A 13-Year-Old With Autism Got Arrested After His Backpack Sparked Fear. Only His Stuffed Bunny Was Inside.”

Photography by Loren Elliot for “Three Days of Tragedy: How a VA Clinic’s Inability to Help Veterans in Crisis Destroyed Two Families.” Photo editing by Alex Bandoni and Anna Donlan.

Collage by Joan Wong for “Without Knowledge or Consent.” Art direction, design and development by Anna Donlan.

Photo illustration by Alex Bandoni for “How Trump Plans to Seize the Power of the Purse From Congress.”

Illustrations by Stefano Summo for “Fields of Green.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Greg Kahn for “Microsoft Chose Profit Over Security and Left U.S. Government Vulnerable to Russian Hack, Whistleblower Says.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Illustration by Lucinda Rogers for “How Much Formaldehyde Is in Your Car, Your Kitchen or Your Furniture? Here’s What Our Testing Found.” Art direction by Andrea Wise.

Illustration by Richard Chance for “Armed and Underground: Inside the Turbulent, Secret World of an American Militia.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Photography by Adriana Zehbrauskas for “Arizona Cracked Down on Medicaid Fraud That Targeted Native Americans. It Left Patients Without Care.” Photo editing by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustration by Simon Bailly for “Oregon’s Largest Natural Gas Company Said It Was Going Green. It Sells as Much Fossil Fuel as Before.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Photography by Jenn Ackerman for “EPA Scientists Said They Were Pressured to Downplay Harms From Chemicals. A Watchdog Found They Were Retaliated Against.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Visual Storytelling Department

Boyzell Hosey, senior editor, visual storytelling

Visuals

Lisa Larson-Walker, art director

Andrea Wise, visual strategy editor

Alex Bandoni, visuals editor

Peter DiCampo, visuals editor

Cengiz Yar, visuals editor

Sarahbeth Maney, visual fellow

José Ginarte, temporary visuals editor

Tiffany Herring, temporary visuals editor

Lauren Joseph, temporary visuals editor

Graphics

Lena V. Groeger, graphics director

Anna Donlan, interactive story designer

Zisiga Mukulu, interactive story designer

Lucas Waldron, graphics editor

Video

Almudena Toral, executive producer

Lisa Riordan Seville, senior producer

Katie Campbell, video journalist and filmmaker

Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, video journalist and filmmaker

Nadia Sussman, video journalist and filmmaker

Margaret Cheatham Williams, video and film editor

Gerardo del Valle, video and film fellow

Liz Moughon, video and film fellow

Product

David Sleight, senior director, design and product

Ben Werdmuller, senior director of technology

Jeff Frankl, editorial experience designer

Allen Tan, editorial experience designer

Emenike Godfreey-Igwe, associate product developer

Artemis Sparks, principal engineer, devops

Alanna McLafferty, senior product engineer

Dan Phiffer, senior engineer

Sarah Glen, product manager

Melody Kramer, product manager

News Apps