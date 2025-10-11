Peace of Mind: Road Safety Tips You Need to Know! #shorts

The Ioniq 9 comes standard with forward collision assist, blind spot view cameras, rear cross-traffic alerts, and a full surround view. Drivers will feel confident when parking.
