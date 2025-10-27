PRESS ROOM: Application Window Closing Soon for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Selected high school students receive all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort for transformative mentorship program; Applications close October 31.

(LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.) Oct. 27, 2025 – High school students driven by passion and fueled by big dreams have until October 31 to apply for the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy, a transformative mentorship experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The program’s application window closes at the end of the month, so students are encouraged to apply now for this magical, career-inspiring multi-day event. Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19, who will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World. Applications will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of leaders, and the 100 selected participants will be announced in early 2026.

Disney Dreamers Academy, now entering its 19th year, unfolds during several unforgettable days of inspiration and discovery for the program’s participants who come to Walt Disney World for hands-on learning, career exploration and leadership development that encourages them to dream bigger and achieve more. Students from culturally diverse communities nationwide explore career fields from STEM and business to entertainment and the arts, learning directly from educators, executives, celebrities and Disney cast members who share real-world insights and guidance. Along the way, Dreamers gain valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies to help turn their dreams into reality.

Anyone interested can apply or nominate a student at http://www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

Disney Dreamers Academy is one of the many examples of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by inspiring young people to dream boldly, pursue their passions and make a meaningful difference in the world.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com, or follow on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, X.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy/.

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established at Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy’s mission is to inspire teens from culturally diverse communities nationwide to dream beyond imagination by providing access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience this four-day immersive and transformational program.