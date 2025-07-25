PRESS ROOM: Black Church and Black Press Unite to Empower Black America

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

Target continues to look for love in all the wrong places. As the retailer grapples with falling sales, declining foot traffic, and an escalating boycott, it has poured resources into celebrity deals and high-profile partnerships without directly addressing the harm Black communities say it caused.

Target has also conspicuously failed to engage Black-owned media outlets, bypassing the very platforms that have long served as trusted voices within the communities most affected by its decisions.

Boycotts and other actions began against the chain after Target quietly pulled back from its $2.1 billion diversity, equity, and inclusion pledge—announced after the murder of George Floyd—to expand Black-owned brands, diversify leadership, and improve the shopping experience for Black customers. Instead, organizers and clergy say the company has attempted to buy goodwill through marketing campaigns and donations, while avoiding meaningful accountability.

In Minneapolis, civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong joined Monique Cullars-Doty and Jaylani Hussein to launch the boycott on February 1 with a press conference at Target’s global headquarters. In an open last month to the National Baptist Convention (NBC), the activists accused Target of abandoning Black communities under political pressure from the Trump administration, while simultaneously funding prosecutorial strategies that disproportionately targeted Black youth. The NBC agreed to a three-year and $300,000 deal with Target in June.

“This is about corporate complicity in mass incarceration and the systemic targeting of Black youth,” the letter stated. “Target’s complicity in mass incarceration is not just bad PR—it is a civil and human rights crisis. Black children were caged. Black families were torn apart. Black communities were devastated.”

This week, Levy Armstrong shared with Black Press USA that Target’s approach feels painfully familiar.

“Target has not only lost the trust of the Black community. They’ve also alienated a wide swath of progressive consumers—many of them women—who feel betrayed, disgusted, and done,” she stated. “We are still not shopping at Target. Until there is full transparency, accountability, and reparative action, this boycott remains ongoing and indefinite.”

Instead of addressing those demands, Target has turned to new celebrity collaborations. The company’s latest move was teaming up with streamer Kai Cenat and the AMP content collective to launch an exclusive personal care brand called TONE. The rollout, which included a livestream sleepover inside a Target store, drew swift backlash.

Journalist Jemele Hill compared the strategy to the NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z during the Colin Kaepernick controversy, describing it as an attempt to distract consumers rather than confront the underlying issues.

“Target is spineless. They don’t want to anger Donald Trump, so they won’t publicly apologize or rectify what they’ve done,” Hill wrote. “Instead, they’re going to keep throwing checks at certain members of the Black community, hoping we will lose our will to fight.”

Pastor Jamal Bryant, who leads the ongoing “Target Fast,” also criticized the company for focusing on influencer deals and festival sponsorships instead of direct engagement with the communities it promised to support.

“If @target would spend as much energy and resources meeting the demands of the target fast @targetfast40 as they are on influencers, paying preachers, and going to @essencefest, we would be further along,” Bryant posted. “Doing what’s right for our people is always made to feel like an inconvenience. Stand on business and don’t go back in until they handle us right!”

Even this year’s Essence Festival reflected the growing discontent. While Target hosted a major activation in the convention center, videos on social media showed much smaller crowds than in past years. Activists, including Bryant, Tamika D. Mallory, and Nina Turner, urged attendees to enjoy the festival but steer clear of Target installations.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing over 200 Black-owned newspapers and media companies, has attempted to engage with Target, but so far, nothing has materialized. Founded before the end of slavery in America, the Black Press will celebrate its bicentennial in 2027.

In Houston, Rev. Marcus D. Cosby of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church stated that history shows that economic pressure is often the most effective way to bring about change.

“Our history indicates that when we take our Black dollars away from the people who are oppressing us, we find progress and productivity,” Cosby told his congregation. “If you don’t want to take care of our people, we know how to take care of ourselves. Let the church say Amen.”

In Chicago, Rev. Jesse Jackson joined clergy outside a Target store to issue a warning that the movement will not fade away.

“We will remain steadfast. Target, we will not break,” Jackson said. “We will get used to not spending our dollars with you. We will fast as long as the day is and as dark as a night is, and we ask that you appeal to your better sense and talk to us because we’re not boycotting or protesting or fasting against people. We’re protesting and standing up for rights against your policies.”