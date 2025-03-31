    PRESS ROOM: Disney Dreamers Academy Concludes 18th Year with Magical Commencement and Life-Changing Opportunities at Walt Disney World Resort

    Celebrities such as Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary,” TV and radio personality Rickey Smiley, and actors/gospel couple David and Tamela Mann lent their support toward energizing the students’ career aspirations while also joining them on magical experiences that only happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (March 31, 2025) – Disney Dreamers Academy wrapped up its 18th year with a magical commencement ceremony on Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort highlighted by extensions of the program that will take some of the 100 students to once-in-a-lifetime journeys from Orlando to Los Angeles.

    Two students – Sydney Gilmore from Arlington, TX, and Zane Stevenson from Manvel, TX – are going to visit the set of the ABC hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” at the personal invitation of the show’s star Tyler James Williams, who served as the mentoring program’s “DREAMbassador.’’ Another student, Colin Sproles of Little Rock, Arkansas, is getting a trip back to Walt Disney World on Delta Airlines for a family vacation that will also include a voyage with Disney Cruise Line as a result of being voted Disney Dreamer of the Year by his peers and judges. This is the top honor awarded by the academy, recognizing a student who leads with care, inspires others, and dreams without limits. And the surprises for the students didn’t end there. Alex Onwuli of Houston, Texas will embark on an unique educational trip with National Geographic to Washington DC; Tristian Williams of Pompano Beach, Florida, will experience weightlessness like an astronaut when he takes flight during the Zero-G Astronaut Experience; and Charlie Arnold of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, will continue the journey of being a filmmaker with a private tour of the Dolby Studios in Hollywood, California.

    It was all part of a rousing and heartfelt final day of the Disney mentoring program that is aimed at inspiring 100 teens from varying backgrounds and communities across the country to dream big. The commencement ceremony featured energetic Disney entertainment, beloved Disney characters, confetti and an emotional class ring presentation that enlisted hugs and happy tears from students, parents and chaperones.

    Throughout the five-day event, several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders motivated, inspired and energized students each day in an effort to supercharge their career dreams. Among the celebrities supporting the event onsite were stars such as Rickey Smiley (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show), David and Tamela Mann (“Meet the Browns”) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King”), Williams and more.

    The 100 students were selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the event. The impactful program introduces the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques, and networking strategies. Students experience interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment, and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

    The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting communities of varying backgrounds by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams. In the 18 years since it launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy has now inspired more than 1,800 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, and more and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

    For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about

    Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

    The 100 students who participated in the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

    Name City State
    Olivia E. Fort Mitchell AL
    Camden P. Birmingham AL
    Cameryn S. Little Rock AR
    Colin S. Little Rock AR
    Colton C. Gilbert AZ
    Iraj S. Chandler AZ
    Lawrence V. Fresno CA
    Brennan C. Pasadena CA
    Connor C. Northridge CA
    Euri K. Tustin CA
    Lauren K. La Crescenta CA
    Alissa L. El Monte CA
    Joanne L. La Crescenta CA
    Laura R. Irvine CA
    Corey U. Gardena CA
    McAustin U. Long Beach CA
    Caleb D. Stockton CA
    Sanja J. Chula Vista CA
    Malia M. Santa Clara CA
    Sarah S. Cupertino CA
    Zhiyan Z. Woodbridge CT
    Arizona S. St Johns FL
    Haley E. Hialeah FL
    Destiny J. Plantation FL
    Torrick P. Fort Lauderdale FL
    Tristan W. Coconut Creek FL
    Kylie F. Kissimmee FL
    Kaylee P. Kissimmee FL
    Somaya R. Orlando FL
    Kaitlyn S. Mt. Dora FL
    Diongela T. Orlando FL
    Jasmine T. Apopka FL
    Ava H. Panama City Beach FL
    Aarushi A. Cumming GA
    Alonnah C. Fayetteville GA
    Callie C. Demorest GA
    Owen O. Newnan GA
    Kylan R. Stone Mountain GA
    Chasity R. Locust Grove GA
    Tiyanna S. Riverdale GA
    Rihana T. Stockbridge GA
    Sierra W. Snellville GA
    Ciara Essence W. Acworth GA
    Caspia R. Star ID
    Steven J. Chicago IL
    Aarav K. Naperville IL
    Kevin M. Montgomery IL
    Ian S. Marengo IL
    Ross R. Cave City KY
    Asia D. Jefferson LA
    Sambodhan B. Malden MA
    Madeleine J. Newburyport MA
    Christian R. Leicester MA
    Claribel D. Lexington Park MD
    Kayla G. Upper Marlboro MD
    Joshua O. Gambrills MD
    Elissa K. Liberty MO
    Isabelle M. Saint Louis MO
    DeJuan S. Saint Louis MO
    Imani W. St. Ann MO
    Sonia G. Charlotte NC
    Kendall B. Raleigh NC
    Vianna F. Chapel Hill NC
    Savannah T. Fayetteville NC
    Charlie A. Phillipsburg NJ
    Myanelle B. Somerset NJ
    Abigail K. Leonia NJ
    Aubrey L. West orange NJ
    Jessica N. Paterson NJ
    Anna P. Fort Lee NJ
    Finn S. Collingswood NJ
    Olivia D. Albuquerque NM
    Alexis L. Albuquerque NM
    Derek C. Syosset NY
    Nettie R. East Hampton NY
    Jamila S. New York NY
    Michai T. Jamaica NY
    Jad A. Westlake OH
    Madeline L. Bexley OH
    Teodora V. Churchville PA
    Sebastian T. Sewickley PA
    Mason B. Fort Mill SC
    Halle H. Brentwood TN
    Sydney G. Arlington TX
    Kennedy H. Frisco TX
    Ava P. Crandall TX
    Angel W. Murphy TX
    Andres V. El Paso TX
    Joseias E. Houston TX
    Brice E. Houston TX
    Trinity J. Spring TX
    Jayden K. Richmond TX
    Alexandra O. Missouri City TX
    Zane S. Manvel TX
    Michael C. Virginia Beach VA
    Fritz W. Suffolk VA
    Valentina P. Henrico VA
    Srishti B. Sammamish WA
    Kelsi L. Issaquah WA
    Ekampreet S. Kent WA

    About Disney Dreamers Academy:
    Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities across the nation to dream big and pursue their goals. The program provides impactful content, expert guidance, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are selected to attend a four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

    Author Profile
    Website

    Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

