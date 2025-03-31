PRESS ROOM: Disney Dreamers Academy Concludes 18th Year with Magical Commencement and Life-Changing Opportunities at Walt Disney World Resort

Celebrities such as Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary,” TV and radio personality Rickey Smiley, and actors/gospel couple David and Tamela Mann lent their support toward energizing the students’ career aspirations while also joining them on magical experiences that only happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (March 31, 2025) – Disney Dreamers Academy wrapped up its 18th year with a magical commencement ceremony on Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort highlighted by extensions of the program that will take some of the 100 students to once-in-a-lifetime journeys from Orlando to Los Angeles.

Two students – Sydney Gilmore from Arlington, TX, and Zane Stevenson from Manvel, TX – are going to visit the set of the ABC hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” at the personal invitation of the show’s star Tyler James Williams, who served as the mentoring program’s “DREAMbassador.’’ Another student, Colin Sproles of Little Rock, Arkansas, is getting a trip back to Walt Disney World on Delta Airlines for a family vacation that will also include a voyage with Disney Cruise Line as a result of being voted Disney Dreamer of the Year by his peers and judges. This is the top honor awarded by the academy, recognizing a student who leads with care, inspires others, and dreams without limits. And the surprises for the students didn’t end there. Alex Onwuli of Houston, Texas will embark on an unique educational trip with National Geographic to Washington DC; Tristian Williams of Pompano Beach, Florida, will experience weightlessness like an astronaut when he takes flight during the Zero-G Astronaut Experience; and Charlie Arnold of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, will continue the journey of being a filmmaker with a private tour of the Dolby Studios in Hollywood, California.

It was all part of a rousing and heartfelt final day of the Disney mentoring program that is aimed at inspiring 100 teens from varying backgrounds and communities across the country to dream big. The commencement ceremony featured energetic Disney entertainment, beloved Disney characters, confetti and an emotional class ring presentation that enlisted hugs and happy tears from students, parents and chaperones.

Throughout the five-day event, several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders motivated, inspired and energized students each day in an effort to supercharge their career dreams. Among the celebrities supporting the event onsite were stars such as Rickey Smiley (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show), David and Tamela Mann (“Meet the Browns”) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King”), Williams and more.

The 100 students were selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the event. The impactful program introduces the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques, and networking strategies. Students experience interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment, and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting communities of varying backgrounds by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams. In the 18 years since it launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy has now inspired more than 1,800 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, and more and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

The 100 students who participated in the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities across the nation to dream big and pursue their goals. The program provides impactful content, expert guidance, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are selected to attend a four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.