PRESS ROOM: Local Students Attend PGA WORKS Beyond the Green at 71st KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Young women attend career exploration events at PGA Frisco to learn about careers surrounding the golf world and beyond.

FRISCO, TEXAS (June 17, 2025) – As the best women golfers in the world prepare for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, local high school students experienced PGA WORKS Beyond the Green Monday at the Home of the PGA of America. This career-exploration event, hosted at select PGA of America Championships, is designed to educate, inspire, and provide students from historically underserved backgrounds with access to industry leaders, executives, and influencers to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond.

Young women from local organizations Fore Frisco, Black Sports Professionals of North Texas, University of North Texas, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Collin County Alumni Chapter, Black Sports Professionals of North Texas, and The Links Incorporated gathered to learn from inspiring female leaders and PGA of America leadership about careers in and around the world of golf. This experience equipped attendees with new curiosity and valuable tools for personal and professional success. PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr. kicked off the morning with an inspiring welcome message.

“There are so many doors you can go through in the golf industry, and today is exciting because you are going to get the keys to those doors,” said Rea, PGA Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. “The golf industry is a $102 billion industry, which means there are opportunities for you to have the career that you want to have around golf and to choose the life that you want to live.” Participants then got hands-on experience through a golf clinic from PGA of America Golf Professionals to learn the fundamentals of the game and a panel discussion led by hosts Addie Parker, Travel and Lifestyle Editor for Skratch, and Coach Shayain, LPGA Certified Golf Instructor & Entrepreneur.

Panelists Included:

Monique Winfree – Greater West Community Market Director & Community and Business Development, JP Morgan Chase

Michele Meyer-Shipp, Chief Executive Officer, Dress for Success

Gloria Salinas, SVP & Chief Growth Officer, Frisco EDC

Nwanye Davis – VP Legal Operations, Dallas Mavericks

“If you’re in the room, you belong in the room,” said Meyer-Shipp during the panel. “You need to own it. You belong there so embrace it and embrace that power.”

Following the panel discussion, students were allowed to talk to the panelists and additional leaders within the community through a Lunch & Learn, where they had direct access to an experienced leader, such as PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross, to ask questions and receive advice.

“This experience made me realize how inclusive golf has become and how diverse it’s getting,” said Gabby Pippins, Student/Sports Content Coordinator at the University of North Texas and a member of Black Sports Professionals of North Texas. “I got a lot of tips from people in the profession and things that I could apply to what I’m doing right now in college and what I plan to do in the future.”

To end the day, participants toured the Home of the PGA of America and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship grounds, learning about media operations, the volunteer efforts surrounding the championship, and more.

PGA WORKS is a strategic initiative within the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) foundation of the PGA of America, committed to making golf look more like America through on-course and off-course opportunities.

