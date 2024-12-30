PRESS ROOM: Media Personality Dr. Willie Jolley Receives “Titans of Public Speaking” Award

By John Hope Bryant Honors “Titans of Public Speaking” at Hope Global Forum

ATLANTA – PRLog — At this year’s Hope Global Forum annual conference in Atlanta, GA, Operation Hope Founder and CEO, John Hope Bryant, presented a special award recognizing the profound contributions of three legendary thought leaders and speakers: Dr.Willie Jolley, Les Brown, and Dr. George C. Fraser. In a memorable ceremony, the trio was honored with the prestigious “Titans of Public Speaking” award.

John Hope Bryant expressed his desire to spotlight these distinguished individuals for their decades-long impact on economic growth, personal empowerment, and leadership. He praised Dr. Jolley, Les Brown, and Dr. Fraser as icons who have inspired and empowered millions worldwide to improve their lives, businesses, and financial well-being. “These three industry titans,” Bryant said, “have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to shaping a modern, inclusive global economy—one that extends the opportunities of free enterprise to everyone.”

Dr. Willie Jolley with John Hope Bryant

The Hope Global Forum is an annual event that unites influential leaders across government, business, and community sectors to discuss solutions for economic empowerment and inclusion. Attendees include renowned figures such as Ambassador Andrew Young, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Milken Institute Chairman Michael Milken, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, and esteemed minister and businessman Bishop T.D. Jakes. The award presentation underscored the Forum’s mission: “Together, we create a more inclusive and prosperous global economy.”

For more information about Dr. Willie Jolley, please visit https://winwithwillie.com.

