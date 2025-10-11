Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts Unveil “Nature’s Vow” Inspiration, Blending Sustainability with Destination Wedding Style

By New York Carib News

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts have unveiled Nature’s Vow, a new eco-chic wedding inspiration poised to define 2026 celebrations. Rooted in the spirit of the Caribbean, the design blends sustainable elements with elevated style, offering couples a trend-forward way to honor love, nature, and purpose, surrounded by friends and family.

“With Nature’s Vow, we’re not only giving couples a stunning new design inspiration, but also a way to celebrate responsibly — in harmony with the islands we call home,” said Marsha-Ann Donaldson, Director of Weddings and Romance at Sandals Resorts. “Our guests are increasingly seeking meaning behind every moment of their celebration, and Nature’s Vow delivers just that.”

Drawing inspiration from the Caribbean’s lush landscapes, Nature’s Vow embraces earthy tones, natural textures, and locally inspired elements that bring couples closer to the environment around them. From greenery-filled arches to organic bamboo accents, eco-forward florals, and potted plants that can be repurposed for future celebrations, every detail is thoughtfully curated to showcase the islands’ natural beauty in its purest form.

Plant selections for the aisle and altar are tailored to each destination, sourced sustainably either from the resort nursery in Turks & Caicos or locally in Jamaica. In Turks & Caicos, featured varieties include Areca palms, Kentia palms, banana plants, monstera, bird of paradise, philodendron, and dracaena, offering a lush and tropical backdrop for every ceremony.

Nature’s Vow joins Sandals Resorts’ collection of wedding inspirations, each designed as an homage to the islands themselves. Some hone in on the very essence of their Caribbean home — like Jamaican Tropical Hues, inspired by the island’s bold culture and vibrant palette, or Azure Tides, evoking the serenity of endless ocean horizons. Together, these inspirations allow couples to design celebrations that are not only visually stunning but also deeply rooted in a sense of place, with Nature’s Vow setting the tone for eco-chic destination weddings in 2026 and beyond. View Nature’s Vow and all Inspirations in the latest version of The Aisle Edit.

The launch of Nature’s Vow also builds on the resort brands’ broader commitment to sustainability in partnership with the non-profit Sandals Foundation, offering couples and their families the chance to positively impact the destinations they love through eco-conscious initiatives such as:

Symbolic Tree Planting Ceremonies in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos; funds for this activity ($100) go directly towards the Sandals Foundation’s tree planting fund, adding shade trees that nurture the island’s biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience, and support the beauty of the Caribbean’s enchanting ecosystems.

Caribbean Artisan Collection, featuring handcrafted keepsakes from local makers that can be included in guest welcome bags or turndown surprises, supporting regional livelihoods and culture.

Wedding Garment Donations, giving new life to gowns, tuxedos, and bridesmaids’ dresses through local charities, with proceeds benefiting food programs and shelters for women and children.

Repurposing Leftovers from receptions into organic fertilizer that nourishes resort gardens and supports local farms.

Nature-Based Tours with Island Routes, allowing wedding parties to bond over eco-adventures like turtle releases or cycling through lush landscapes.

Coinciding with the debut of Nature’s Vow, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are offering a complimentary Sweetheart Wedding package to couples who book a minimum of seven nights in a Club or Butler Suite, including a celebration for up to 10 resort guests. This includes all the essentials for a memorable “I do,” from a picturesque ceremony location and décor to a dinner party celebration, inclusive of a decadent wedding cake, and even more perks like access to a pre-arrival wedding planning team and a $200 USD credit towards photography and videography ($400 total). For more information, visit http://www.sandals.com/weddings and http://www.beaches.com/weddings.