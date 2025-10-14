The Lie About Immigrants and America’s Debt to Them 

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

There is a lie moving through America. It creeps through congressional halls and across television screens, whispering that undocumented immigrants live freely off the sweat of the American taxpayer. It is a lie told by those who know better and repeated by those who are too ignorant—or too hateful—to care. And while the lie spreads, the truth is being brutalized on the streets.

According to data from the Cato Institute, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has intensified its war on peaceful people. As of this past summer, ICE was arresting 1,100 percent more noncriminal immigrants than it did in 2017. By June 2025, its agents were seizing nearly 3,800 men, women, and children each week, most with no criminal record at all. They are landscapers, caregivers, construction workers, restaurant staff—the quiet hands that build this nation’s comfort. Yet ICE agents, masked and faceless, now stalk them at bus stops, schools, and home improvement stores. These are not arrests made in the name of safety—they are acts of terror disguised as law. The architects of this cruelty justify it with another lie: that these people are bleeding America dry, taking what they have not earned. But every ledger, every study, every dollar collected proves the opposite.

Undocumented immigrants, forbidden from accessing almost every public benefit, pour billions into the U.S. economy. In 2022 alone, they paid $96.7 billion in taxes—nearly $9,000 each—into the same systems that exclude them. They paid $25.7 billion into Social Security, even though the law bars them from ever receiving a penny of it. Their effective state and local tax rate, 8.9 percent, exceeds that paid by the top 1 percent of U.S. earners. And still, politicians like J.D. Vance and Donald Trump tell America that these workers are stealing from it. They insist that Democrats shut down the government to hand health care to “illegal immigrants.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called that accusation what it is: a lie. “Nowhere have Democrats suggested that we’re interested in changing federal law,” Jeffries said. “The question for the president is whether he’s interested in protecting the health care of the American people.”

NBC News confirmed that the GOP’s narrative was false. So did NPR, which reported plainly: “People living in the U.S. who are undocumented do not qualify for Medicaid. They do not qualify for tax credits on the ACA health care exchanges.” But facts no longer seem to matter. Lies feed fear, and fear feeds votes. While the powerful argue over fiction, the reality on the ground has become unbearable. Cato’s research shows that fewer than 6 percent of immigrants detained by ICE had violent convictions. In Los Angeles, more than 70 percent of those taken in early June had no criminal record at all. One senior White House adviser was quoted as asking ICE agents, “Why aren’t you at Home Depot? Why aren’t you at 7-Eleven?”—as if immigrant workers were quarry to be hunted.

This is what America has become: a nation that criminalizes the hands that feed it. While undocumented families harvest crops, clean hospital rooms, and care for the elderly, their wages are taxed to fund public schools, emergency services, and the very agencies that terrorize them. They pay, but they cannot claim. They build, but they cannot belong. Then came the 2025 tax and budget law—Trump’s latest cruelty written into policy. It stripped 1.4 million lawfully present immigrants, including refugees and asylees, of their health coverage. It punished not only the undocumented but also those who had done everything right. America, it seems, has decided that suffering is the price of entry.

What the numbers reveal is not an invasion—it is a sacrifice. Undocumented immigrants have become the unacknowledged benefactors of a country that feeds on their labor while denying their humanity. They are propping up Social Security, sustaining state budgets, and fueling industries that would collapse without them. And yet they are chased, detained, and deported under the pretense of justice. The real theft in America is not committed by the undocumented. It is committed by those who steal their dignity, their freedom, and the truth. This is not a debate about borders. It is a reckoning with the lies we tell to justify cruelty. The undocumented are not taking from America—they are keeping it alive.

And one day, when the history of this era is written, the numbers will still speak. They will tell of millions who worked, paid, and gave everything they could, while a government lied about their worth. They will tell how America, built by the hands of the unfree, once again turned its back on the very people who held it upright. The lie about immigrants is as old as America itself. But the truth endures: they are not our burden—they are our debt.