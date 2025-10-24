Tish James is Arraigned in Virginia as Black Woman Stand in Support of Her

By April Ryan

Tish James, the New York Attorney General, will be arraigned in Norfolk, Virginia, today on one count of bank fraud. Advocacy groups are at the courthouse in support of James to deliver a strong message against intimidating strong Black Women. NAACP New York State Conference President, L. Joy Williams, told Black Press USA exclusively, “These attacks on Attorney General Tish James are not just about her, they’re about trying to intimidate strong Black women who lead with courage and integrity. “James will challenge the case with a request to dismiss, citing allegations that the Trump-appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia,

Lindsey Halligan sent messages about the indictment on a Signal chat to a Lawfare reporter, whom she later claimed was off the record. The reporter posted the information on social media. The Trump loyalist Halligan brought the charges against James after the president mistakenly leaked a text message on social media, in which Trump had requested that the U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, charge James and others he believed had wronged him politically. Trump is retaliating against James for her lengthy investigation into the Trump organization, which he deemed “a witch hunt.” James led a three-year investigation that resulted in a civil fraud lawsuit against The Trump Organization, Donald Trump, and his children, alleging that they inflated the values of financial statements to defraud lenders and others. The result was a fraud ruling against the Trumps. However, Trump won an appeal that overturned any monetary penalty.

Halligan, whose background is in insurance, initiated the process earlier this year for the president to launch an attack on what the administration perceived as WOKE and DEI exhibits in the Smithsonian Museums. Halligan was also directed to dismantle the slavery exhibits at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Black Women’s groups, rights organizations, and advocates are in Norfolk, Virginia, today in support of AG James, who is in the crosshairs of Trump’s retribution. Advocacy organizations are making it clear that they will stand with Tish James by hosting a rally in Norfolk and another on Sunday when she returns home to New York. “We’re gathering Sunday to say loud and clear: Hands off Tish, hands off Black women, hands off our democracy,” said Williams.

Glynda Carr, CEO and President, Higher Heights for America, elaborated, “Black women in leadership are too often targeted when we stand firm in our purpose, but we will not be silenced or intimidated.” Carr laments, “This week, we’ve seen two Black women leaders, AG James and Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, targeted by the weaponization of the Justice Department for simply doing their jobs.“ “What’s happening to Attorney General Letitia James is not justice; it’s retaliation. AG James has spent her career standing up for everyday people, holding the powerful accountable, and defending democracy. Now, those same forces are trying to punish her for that very work,” added Carr. Since the indictment, there have been strategy calls among organizations to figure out the best ways to support James without endangering the activists. “We stand in support of AG James and Congresswoman McIver because this isn’t just their fight, it’s every Black woman’s fight to lead, to serve, and to seek justice without fear or retribution,” emoted Carr.