Trump Black History Month

By April Ryan

It is official, the Trump Administration is hosting its White House Black History Month Celebration this Wednesday. This gathering of black officials and others happens during the Trump administration’s anti-DEI and anti-woke efforts. During this administration’s first White House Press Briefing, January 28th, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed “we will continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed have made to our great country. America is back!” Republican Armstrong Williams says he is “optimistic” about the Wednesday White House celebration that he is not expected to attend.

While in New Orleans for Super Bowl activities, Williams told Black Press USA that, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, “strengthening families, and strengthening business” for wealth creation will see a “renaissance.” Currently, the majority of HBCU presidents are concerned with the potential impact of new Trump administration Executive Orders against DEI and the threat of federal funds being revoked from their Black colleges. Williams, a media mogul, is aware of the anti-woke and anti-DEI Trump administration efforts. However, he counters by saying, “People will absolutely be shocked. He [Trump] will build his legacy and that will be a part of it. This is something he is really committed to.”

On social media when this reporter posted a portion of the White House invite, IG White House Black History Month Celebration reaction was swift. Black Press USA obtained a copy of the invitation for purposes of this story only. One respondent, @papimagic said, “So no federal office or agency is [no] longer allowed to celebrate Black History Month… or any other identity-centered celebration… but yall throwing a BHM dinner…. Girl, make it make sense. The maths not mathing.”

On the social media platform X a respondent said, White House Black History Month reaction, “So the White House can hold their Black History Month celebration, but not the employees of federal agencies, DOD, DODEA, schools with teachers and librarians who had to take down and remove all decorations, books, and lesson plans on black history? SMDH hypocrites “

At press time Black Press USA was still waiting for the list of the attendees for the Wednesday early afternoon event at the White House.