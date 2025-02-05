Trump Plans to Own the Gaza Strip

By April Ryan

The reaction is swift to the new redevelopment plan by President Donald Trump to level the Gaza Strip as the United States is expected to take it over and occupy the land. Jamal Bryant, Sr. Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia told Black Press USA, “This is a dark moment for humanity! The light in the holy land has blown out with the decisions of the Trump administration.” Bryant emphatically stated, “We are effectively co-signing a genocide, and people around the world should be morally outraged.” During the joint Press Conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, Trump expressed that he wants to turn this valuable property, the Gaza Strip, into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, condemned the proposal calling it a “recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region”. Hamas vows that “our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass,” Chair of the Board of the NAACP Leon Russell says of the East Room announcement that” Palestinian genocide is not an acceptable goal for the United States Government or its citizens.” Just 15 days as President in this second term, the Trump announcement upends decades of US policy towards the Israeli Palestinian conflict. Russell emphasized, “The United States must be intent on making the half-hearted cease fire and exchange of hostages/prisoners a permanent and lasting peace providing peaceful homelands for Israel and the Palestinian diaspora.”

However, the president’s focus is on this project. “The U.S. will own” and “will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” according to Trump. Meanwhile, the president has not ruled out the use of the US military to conduct this leveling and ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip. This US redevelopment project is already being called a “crime against humanity” according to Russell who went on to say, “No one in a uniform of the United States Armed services should ever enter Gaza.” Trump believes the US occupation will “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area”. The 47th president of the United States was emphatic that his “administration would take responsibility for clearing destroyed buildings and dismantling “dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons” in the Gaza Strip.