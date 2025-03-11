    WATCH Lauryn Hill And Stevie Wonder Sing Goodbye to Roberta Flack

    Stacy M. Brown
    Written by Stacy M. Brown

    Both Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder performed at Roberta Flack’s Memorial at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, Monday, March 10.

    [This post contains video, click to play]

    [This post contains video, click to play]

