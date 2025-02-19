What Do We Do from Here? A Five-Part Series by Rep. Ron Reynolds

Part Two: The Resistance Begins

The time for despair is over. The time for action is now.

We have seen what this administration is willing to do in just a matter of days. We have watched as the foundation of our democracy is chipped away, as families are torn apart, and as justice is twisted into something unrecognizable. We have seen the pardons, the policies, and the attacks on our most vulnerable communities. But we have also seen something else—something more powerful than fear, more resilient than oppression.

We have seen resistance.

Resistance is not just a word; it is a call to action. It is refusing to accept injustice as the status quo. It is the courage to fight back even when the odds are stacked against us. And make no mistake—this fight is not just about politics. This is about survival. This is about ensuring that our children inherit a country where democracy, equality, and justice are not just empty promises but lived realities.

So, what must we do?

Mobilize at Every Level

Change does not start at the top. It starts in our neighborhoods, our schools, and our local governments. If we want to push back, we must organize. We must show up—to city council meetings, to school board elections, to state legislatures. We must make our voices heard in the places where policies take shape. Grassroots movements have always been the backbone of progress. Now, more than ever, we must use our collective power to demand change.

Vote Like Our Lives Depend on It—Because They Do

Elections have consequences. The last election proved that beyond a doubt. Now, every single race matters—local, state, and national. We cannot afford to sit this out. We cannot afford to think our votes don’t count. Voter suppression efforts are ramping up, targeting marginalized communities with surgical precision. That means we must be relentless in making sure every eligible voter is registered, informed, and ready to cast their ballot. We must protect our right to vote as fiercely as we protect our families, because, in many ways, they are one and the same.

Hold Corporations Accountable

Many companies have profited off our communities while remaining silent in the face of injustice. Others have actively contributed to the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. We cannot allow this hypocrisy to stand. Our dollars are powerful tools of resistance. Where we spend our money, where we invest, and what we choose to support sends a clear message. If corporations refuse to stand with us, then we must refuse to stand with them. Economic resistance has long been a strategy for change, from the Montgomery Bus Boycott to today’s targeted boycotts of companies that fuel injustice.

Support and Protect the Most Vulnerable

Communities under attack cannot fight alone. Immigrants facing deportation, families torn apart, and Black and Brown communities targeted by systemic racism—we must stand in solidarity with those most affected. That means donating to organizations providing legal aid and resources. It means showing up at protests, volunteering at community centers, and using whatever platforms we have to amplify the voices of the marginalized. When one of us is under attack, all of us are under attack. We will not abandon our own.

Stay Loud, Stay Relentless, Stay Unified

This administration thrives on division. It seeks to wear us down, to exhaust us into submission. We cannot allow that to happen. We must continue to speak out, to share information, and to challenge the lies and propaganda that seek to distort reality. Social media, independent journalism, and community organizing—these are our weapons in the fight for truth. Silence is complicity, and we refuse to be complicit.

The Road Ahead

This is just the beginning. The resistance is not a moment; it is a movement. It will not be easy. It will not be quick. But it will be necessary. Our ancestors fought against oppression with fewer resources, with less support, with greater dangers—and they did not back down. We will not be the generation that gives up. We will be the generation that fights back and wins.

In Part Three, we will discuss the role of leadership—who we must look to, who we must hold accountable, and how we can cultivate new leaders who truly represent the people. Resistance alone is not enough. We need leaders who are ready to fight alongside us, push for real change, and stand firm in the face of injustice.

This is our moment. This is our fight. And we are just getting started.