An Early Childhood Educator’s Journey Inspires Others

By Dr. Usma Mohamed

Darrell Brown, Director of Teaching Learning & Quality Practice at It Takes A Village Family of Schools (ITAVA) in Chicago, was recently selected from hundreds of applicants to receive a scholarship from the Council for Professional Recognition to attend the Early Educators Leadership Conference (EELC) in Washington D.C. Darrell, a Chicago native passionate about acting, singing, and dancing, shared the inspiring journey that brought him to early childhood education (ECE) and his vision for bringing more educators into ECE.

A Start in Early Childhood Education

Darrell’s interest in ECE began early. At just 16, he had his first job teaching art to young children at a pre-k classroom at Governors State University’s childcare center. This experience opened his eyes to the powerful impact of quality early childhood experiences on a child’s development, setting him on a path he would follow for years to come. Through the Upward Bound program, Darrell gained direct experience working in a childcare center, a role that left a lasting impression. Later, after graduating from college with a degree in public health, he returned to ECE, initially as a teacher in a childcare center. His talent and dedication quickly earned him promotions, leading to a role where he coached other teachers in Early Head Start.

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow with ITAV

Since 2020, Darrell has served as the Director of the Early Childhood Workforce Development program for It Takes a Village (ITAV) Family of Schools, a Chicago-based network with six early childcare centers and two social justice-focused middle schools. His leadership at ITAV has produced over 100 Child Development Associate (CDA) recipients, with most of these educators currently working in ECE. Darrell and his team have helped hundreds of individuals earn credentials, guiding them through ITAV’s unique program integrating coaching, classroom support, and relationship-building. ITAV’s approach has been remarkably successful, with the most recent cohort achieving a 100% pass rate on the CDA exam. With a vision to expand, ITAV is in the process of becoming a registered apprenticeship program through the U.S. Department of Labor. Darrell and his team see their model to inspire other organizations, especially as they strive to bring more men into the early childhood workforce—a goal shared by the Council for Professional Recognition’s CEO Dr. Calvin E. Moore.

A Personal Mission

Darrell’s path to ECE was deeply influenced by his own educational experiences in Chicago. His first encounter with a Black male teacher in high school left a profound impact on him, as he realized the importance of having educators who reflect the diversity of their students. “Seeing someone who looked like me in a leadership position has everything to do with why I am an educator today,” he shared. This experience has shaped Darrell’s commitment to the principles of Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (JEDIB). As a leader and coach, he strives to foster a sense of belonging, promote empathy, and encourage diversity among the youngest learners. His dedication to JEDIB principles not only influences his work but also serves as a foundation for building a more inclusive early childhood workforce.

An Opportunity to Grow at EELC

“Attending EELC has been more than I ever imagined,” Darrell said. The conference, held in Washington, D.C., offered him a chance to learn from experts, network with fellow educators, and gain insights he plans to bring back to ITAV. He attended sessions on mental health and even participated in a sound bath, a meditative practice that involves listening to resonant sounds, describing the experience as both rejuvenating and enlightening. The opportunity to meet Dr. Moore was a highlight for Darrell, as it reinforced his belief in the importance of the Council’s mission and the shared vision of diversifying the ECE workforce.

Looking Ahead

Darrell’s career goal is to become a better leader in early childhood education, advocating for policies that provide every child with access to high-quality early learning and every teacher with access to ongoing professional development. His work at ITAV has been transformative, both for himself and for others. As Darrell continues his journey, he remains a powerful example of how passion, dedication, and commitment can drive meaningful changes in early childhood education.

Dr. Usma Mohamed is the Vice President of Brand Experience and Marketing for the Council for Professional Recognition.