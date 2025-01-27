New American Heart Association Report Reveals Alarming Inequities in Heart Health by Race and Gender

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The American Heart Association’s 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistical Update uncovers glaring racial and gender disparities in cardiovascular health, illustrating the profound toll heart disease takes on marginalized populations. According to the report, non-Hispanic Black adults experience an age-adjusted mortality rate of 379.7 per 100,000 due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), compared to just 104.9 per 100,000 among non-Hispanic Asian females. Researchers asserted that such inequities reflect the disproportionate burden underrepresented communities bear in accessing equitable healthcare and prevention.

Women also face significant challenges in cardiovascular health, particularly during and after pregnancy. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy doubled from 2007 to 2019, with preeclampsia and gestational hypertension contributing to adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. Black women are disproportionately affected, experiencing higher rates of these conditions, which often lead to long-term cardiovascular complications. Additionally, gestational diabetes increased by 38% between 2016 and 2021, with older mothers facing nearly six times the risk compared to younger mothers. The study’s authors also found that poor sleep quality further compounds the risks, particularly for women, who are up to 2.3 times more likely to report insomnia symptoms than men. According to the report, poor sleep is strongly linked to an increased risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events.

According to the study, social determinants of health, such as poverty, education, and geographic location, also exacerbate these disparities. Individuals in rural areas or neighborhoods with fewer healthcare resources face limited access to screenings, healthy food options, and consistent medical care. For instance, peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients living in zip codes with a median household income of less than $40,000 are at a significantly higher risk of undergoing amputations. The report also noted that racial inequities extend to emergency care. Black individuals experiencing out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are 27% less likely to receive bystander CPR at home and 37% less likely in public locations than White individuals. These disparities persist even when income levels are accounted for.

“We have the tools to address these inequities, but they require a commitment to prioritizing the health of all communities,” stated Dr. Seth Martin, who chaired the report. Officials said the AHA’s “Life’s Essential 8” framework is a guideline for improving cardiovascular health. This model includes recommendations for healthier diets, consistent physical activity, and better cholesterol and glucose management. However, the report indicates that over 80% of U.S. adults fail to meet these criteria. Average diet quality scores are just 59 out of 100, and disparities are evident across race, income, and education levels. Researchers insisted that improving these metrics could reduce major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes.

Community health initiatives play a critical role in addressing these disparities. Expanding access to nutritious food, exercise facilities, and education can help reduce risk factors. For example, studies have shown that reallocating just seven minutes of sedentary behavior daily to moderate or vigorous physical activity can significantly improve cardiometabolic health, including reductions in body mass index (BMI) and blood sugar levels.

Another critical area of focus is maternal health. Programs that emphasize early intervention and monitoring for pregnant women—especially those at high risk—can reduce complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. Lifestyle interventions, including weight management and exercise, have been shown to cut the risk of hypertensive pregnancy disorders nearly in half. Dr. Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, a contributor to the report, added that systemic solutions are essential to addressing these disparities. “When we examine cardiovascular health, it’s clear that social determinants and structural inequities remain significant barriers. Improving health equity means removing these barriers,” she said.

Additionally, the report spelled out the economic burden of cardiovascular disease, which totaled $417.9 billion in 2021 alone. Prescription medications and office visits represent the largest cost drivers, but inequities in care access often lead to more severe and costly outcomes for marginalized groups. The report concluded that addressing the various issues would require a collective effort from policymakers, healthcare providers, and community leaders. Expanding Medicaid, funding local health initiatives, and ensuring equitable resource distribution are steps that can help bridge these gaps. “Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally,” said Dr. Mitchell Elkind, another key contributor to the report. “Progress is possible, but it demands both innovation in healthcare and a commitment to equity.”