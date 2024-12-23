Birmingham Land Bank Authority Cuts Ribbon on a Home for the Holidays

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Christmas came a bit early this year for one Birmingham resident. Michael Reed and his family are “Home for the Holidays.”

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority hosted a ribbon cutting for Birmingham’s newest housing development on Thursday in the historic Fountain Heights neighborhood for Reed and his family.

His new home, which will be a 1,500 square-feet structure will be the family domicile for him, his 14-year-old daughter, and 67-year-old mother. But it’s bigger than his home, he said. “My hope is to be a part of the revitalization of the city. I love Birmingham.”

The theme for the event, Home for the Holidays, emphasized the importance of family, community, and belonging, particularly during the holiday season.

The Land Bank launched the Accelerated Home Ownership Program (AHOP) last year with a goal of building 25 new homes in the Fountain Heights neighborhood. The development contributes to the city’s ongoing efforts to expand housing options and opportunities and foster neighborhood renewal.

Caroline Douglas, Executive Director of the Land Bank Authority, said the day marks a significant milestone in the Land Bank’s history, but it also marks as a special day for the Reed family.

“This is an example that you can change a community not having to do 100 homes at a time, but we can change it one house at a time,” said Douglas. “… This house demonstrates the power of the Land Bank’s ability to take property that has been lying vacant, overburdened by delinquencies that no one would pay for, and we are able to transfer that to other owners to make it development ready.”

The first home, constructed by local builder QS Construction, represents a collaborative effort between the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority, and other community partners.

“To see QS Construction, two African American men, this house in Fountain Heights… to see the quality of what’s behind us go up in Fountain Heights, that gives people hope,” she said.