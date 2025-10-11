Black Theatre Day: A Global Day of Celebration

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D.

The CRAFT Institute, alongside The International Black Theatre Summit, celebrated the 4th annual Black Theatre Day on September 17. Black Theatre Day was founded by Dr. Monica White Ndounou, an associate professor at Dartmouth College and the founder of The CRAFT Institute, to serve as an annual day of solidarity with Black theatres worldwide. This global day of celebration serves as a platform for amplifying the voices and visibility of Black theatre institutions across the United States, honoring a rich legacy that dates back to the African Grove Theatre, the first known Black professional theatre, which opened its doors on September 17, 1821.

Dr. Monica White Ndounou, founding Executive Director of The CRAFT Institute, emphasizes the importance of this day. “Black Theatre Day is a vital opportunity to reflect on the historical contributions of Black artists and institutions while inspiring future generations to engage with and support these important narratives,” the servant leader states.

Black Theatre Day is more than just a celebration; it is a call to action encouraging year-round support and recognition of Black theatre. The CRAFT Institute invited civic, educational, and cultural institutions to join in on celebrating this important day, highlighting the profound impact of Black theatre on the arts and the community.

In her leadership role, Dr. Ndounou has been a prominent advocate for Black theatre, previously serving as President of the Black Theatre Association and holding various positions with significant organizations in the field. Her commitment to advancing Black theatre initiatives is reflected in her ongoing efforts to create spaces for dialogue, creativity, and empowerment in the arts.

The Craft Institute has put together a list of ways for organizations, individuals, and cultural institutions to celebrate Black Theatre Day and the Black Theatre wherever they are:

Celebrating Black Theatre History : Educators and community leaders can highlight the living legacy of Black theatre through workshops, discussions, and performances.

: Educators and community leaders can highlight the living legacy of Black theatre through workshops, discussions, and performances. Creating Special Programming : The day can be marked by dedicating performances or community events to honor Black Theatre Day and its significance.

: The day can be marked by dedicating performances or community events to honor Black Theatre Day and its significance. Fundraising Initiatives : Communities are invited to support local productions through donations, volunteering, and attendance at events.

: Communities are invited to support local productions through donations, volunteering, and attendance at events. Sharing Work on Social Media : The CRAFT Institute encourages individuals and organizations to post about their productions and archives, tagging @blacktheatreday and using the hashtag #BlackTheatreDay to uplift the movement.

: The CRAFT Institute encourages individuals and organizations to post about their productions and archives, tagging @blacktheatreday and using the hashtag #BlackTheatreDay to uplift the movement. Amplifying Fellow Black Theatres: Resharing the work of other Black theatre institutions and artists helps to foster solidarity and collective visibility within the community.

The CRAFT Institute is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to fostering inclusive ecosystems within the arts and entertainment sectors. It biennially hosts The International Black Theatre Summit and the Writer’s Retreat, furthering its mission to support and elevate Black theatre.

To learn more about Black Theatre Day or to share your Black Theatre Day festivities, visit thecraftinstitute.org or follow them @TheCraftInstitute or @BlackTheatre Day.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder and editor-in-chief of the Burton Wire and editor-at-large for the National Newspaper Publishers Association. Follow Dr. Burton on IG @TheBurtonWire.