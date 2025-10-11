Lockland Schools Celebrate Significant Gains on State Report Card

By Sheila Vilvens

Cincinnati Herald

Lockland Local Schools has cause for celebration after making remarkable strides on the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s (ODEW) annual state report card. The district improved from 2-Stars to 3-Stars in just one year.

The 3-Stars designation indicates that Lockland schools are meeting state standards – a first since the introduction of the star rating system.

There’s even more to celebrate. The district earned 4-Stars in Career and College Readiness with nearly 83 percent of Lockland High School students identified as prepared for opportunities after graduation.

Superintendent Bob Longworth praised the collective effort behind the district’s gains and expressed his gratitude to all who have contributed to this milestone – students, families, community members, and the district’s teachers and staff.

“The development and implementation of our Student Wellness Department, the addition of approximately three dozen partners in education to support our efforts, and our amazing people within the District who are committed to the growth of every child; these are what make our success possible.”

Student Wellness Department Director Jenny Bole echoed the Superintendent’s thoughts.

“At Lockland, our Student Wellness Department is here to support the overall well-being and success of every student K-12. As our capacity grows, so does our impact. We’re not only here for students, but for families too.”

For example, last school year, attendance became a core focus of our Student Wellness Department, Bole said.

“We worked to build a supportive, multi-tiered system that emphasizes prevention, education and intervention. Our approach is not punitive. We partner with families to identify barriers, provide resources, and create solutions that help students come to school every day. By shifting the conversation to ‘How can we support you?’, we ensure that families know we are working together toward one shared goal: helping every child succeed.”

This year’s state test results reflect the work of many dedicated to collaboration, innovation, and commitment at every level of the district, said Elizabeth Fessel, Director of Student Services. The highlights include:

Student Wellness Initiatives: The Student Wellness Department, led by Director Jenny Bole, has been instrumental in supporting whole-child development. From mental health and social-emotional learning to attendance support and college and career readiness, the department ensures students have the tools they need to thrive. By connecting families with resources and growing partnerships, the department has strengthened the support network both in and out of school.

Chronic Absenteeism Efforts: Recognizing the critical link between attendance and student success, the district created a new position within the Student Wellness Department last school year dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism. In this role, District Health & Student Support Lead Jen Schierloh, in collaboration with a consultant and a Family Success Specialist from Hamilton County ESC, works to identify and address barriers that keep students from attending school regularly. Her efforts have already contributed to reducing chronic absenteeism, giving students more instructional time; progress that is reflected in improved state report card measures.

Expanded Opportunities: Lockland has broadened pathways for student achievement by increasing access to College Credit Plus courses and offering multiple ways for students to earn industry-recognized credentials.

High-Quality Instructional Materials: Teachers have been equipped with improved instructional resources and professional development, strengthening classroom instruction and student outcomes.

The district’s success is also fueled by partnerships with organizations dedicated to student wellness and success. Lockland collaborates with Catalyst Counseling, The Healthcare Connection, and Hamilton County ESC, among approximately three dozen other partners, to expand wraparound services for students and families. These partnerships allow the district to meet diverse needs – academic, physical, emotional, and social.

Behind the numbers are students, families, community members and our dedicated teachers and staff all working together to equip, engage and motivate our students to achieve and succeed, Longworth said.