Caregivers of Young Children Report Difficulty Accessing Essentials from Food Pantries

By RAPID Survey Project

The RAPID Survey Project, based in the Stanford Center on Early Childhood, is a program of ongoing national and place-based surveys designed to gather essential information on the needs, health-promoting behaviors, and well-being of young children and their caregivers. Our objective is to make timely and actionable data on the experiences of parents, caregivers, and young children available in an ongoing manner to support parent- and data-informed decision-making. RAPID recently measured caregiver material hardship as difficulty in affording basic needs, such as food, housing, utilities, child care, healthcare, and activities that support well-being. Consistent access to basic needs is key to a stable home environment that supports healthy development of young children and their families. In December 2024, one in three (32%) families with young children experienced material hardship in one or more areas of basic need, and one in five (19%) families specifically had difficulty affording food. Food pantries are important community support that relies on donations and funding from individuals, businesses, and government agencies to distribute food to hungry families.

One in four parents of children under age 6 look to food pantries for support

RAPID data show that many caregivers of young children count on food pantries to help feed their children and families. A quarter (24%) of families with children under age 6 used food pantries one or more times in the past year, with lower-income families (43%) significantly more likely to use food pantries than middle-income (19%) and higher-income families (7%). Of families who use food pantries, the largest proportion do so three or fewer times a year, and the smallest proportion is families who use food pantries once a month or more. This shows that most caregivers who use food pantries do so intermittently when they are having trouble affording food. In caregivers’ responses to open-ended questions, they talk about how important food pantries are in helping them meet their families’ needs.

In addition to food, families tell us they use food pantries to access things like soap, diapers, and wipes. This shows that there is a need for assistance in meeting the basic family and caregiver needs that support the health, well-being, and development of young children. We asked parents what specific things their family needed when they used food pantries, allowing them to select more than one thing from a list of options. Parents most frequently reported going to food pantries for fresh fruits and vegetables (62%), followed by proteins (49%), dairy (47%), whole grains (46%), canned goods (44%), personal care items (29%), diapers/wipes (25%), and baby food/formula (6%).

Types of things parents of young children need from food pantries, overall

We also asked childcare providers of children under age 6 about their experiences using food pantries for children in their care and found that one in two (48%) providers used a food pantry one or more times in the past year to access food or other items for children in their care. Providers told us which items children in their care needed from food pantries and were given the chance to select more than one type from a list of options. Providers most frequently looked for dairy (28%) and baby food/formula (28%) from food pantries, followed closely by whole grains (26%), fresh fruits and vegetables (25%), proteins (24%), diapers/wipes (22%), personal care items (18%), and canned goods (15%).

Caregivers of young children express concerns about some of the offerings at food pantries.

Consistent access to nutritious food supports the healthy development of children and the positive well-being of families and caregivers. We asked parents about their experiences using food pantries to meet their families’ needs. One in three parents (29%) who used food pantries said food pantries did not improve their ability to provide nutritious meals for their family, and 15% of parents who used food pantries said food pantries did not help them meet their family’s needs. Caregivers’ responses to open-ended questions help make sense of these findings. Parents say they are worried about the quality of food pantry offerings, which may include nearly expired or expired foods. They also report that the lack of choice and limited variety of food available in food pantries do not meet their family’s dietary needs and restrictions. Some families report eating foods from food pantries that could be harmful to them, with implications for the health, well-being, and development of young children.

Similarly, 44% of providers who used food pantries for children in their care said food pantries did not improve their ability to provide nutritious meals. In open-ended questions, providers also talked about the low quality of items they received from food pantries. Parents know best what their children and families need. While many families are seeking and relying on food pantry assistance to feed their children and families, we hear from parents that, along with more and higher quality options, it would be better if they were able to choose items directly from the food pantries, based on their families’ needs. Many food pantries distribute pre-filled bags of food to caregivers. Research shows that giving caregivers the choice to directly pick the items they need and will use is an effective approach for both families accessing food and food pantries providing support. These data can inform policies and programs that support families with young children in accessing what they need from food pantries.

Access to food pantries is a barrier for many caregivers of young children.

To understand the challenges families face accessing food pantries, we asked parents of young children who considered using food pantries but didn’t, what prevented them from doing so. We gave the option to select more than one reason in their response. Responses from the survey show the top reasons families do not use food pantries, in order of frequency, are:

The belief that others need it more Feeling embarrassed or ashamed Lack of information about available food pantries Concern about food quality or selection Inconvenient hours of operation Transportation issues

Additionally, as indicated by the quotes in this fact sheet, parents detailed specific challenges they experienced accessing food pantries, like inconvenient hours and locations, and suggested that expanded food pantry hours, different and additional locations, and information about food pantries in other community spaces could help. Among providers, the most frequent reason for not using food pantries was “lack of information about available food pantries.” In their open-ended responses, providers told us about challenges they experienced accessing food pantries, like hours that are hard to get to when providers are working and in locations that are hard for them to reach. These insights highlight the barriers caregivers face in meeting children’s needs and can guide policies and programs aimed at supporting children, caregivers, and families.