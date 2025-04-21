Governor Wes Moore Draws Buzz as Democrats Look Ahead

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is rapidly emerging as a rising national figure — and a potential presidential contender. Moore, who gained national acclaim alongside Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott for their steady leadership following the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, has received praise for his charisma, military service, executive leadership, and ability to unite a fractured party. Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney, a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s now-abandoned reelection bid, told CNN this week that Moore was “levitating” above the rest of the Democratic field. “There’s one person in particular I think is spectacular,” Clooney said in an interview, where he was also promoting his Broadway portrayal of legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. “I think [Moore] is a guy that has handled this tragedy in Baltimore beautifully. He does two tours of duty in Afghanistan — active duty. He speaks beautifully. He’s smart. He ran a hedge fund — the Robin Hood Foundation. He’s a proper leader.”

The Academy Award winner, whose July 2024 op-ed helped accelerate Biden’s decision to exit the race, praised other Democratic governors like Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. But his focus remained squarely on Moore. “We say Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line,” Clooney added. “I think he could be someone we could all join in behind. We have to find somebody rather soon.” Moore, 46, became Maryland’s first Black governor in 2023. While speculation about his national ambitions grows, he insists he remains focused on his state. “I am not focused on anything, except for making sure this is Maryland’s decade,” Moore said in a televised interview this week. He highlighted a new state tax cut and added, “I’m really proud of what Maryland is doing, and I’m focused on making sure we keep that progress going.”

Still, admiration for Moore comes from across the country — and within his party. “The governor has been incredible and I’m proud to be working with him,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told the Washington Informer at this week’s African American Mayors Conference in D.C. Najaa Rice, who traveled from Atlanta for the event, echoed that sentiment. “Wes Moore — President Wes Moore,” she said. “It’s not just because he’s Black. Sen. Tim Scott is Black and I wouldn’t dream of supporting him. Gov. Moore is what we all hoped a politician, a governor, and a civil servant would be. He’s the definition of ‘man of the people,’ and he’s not only the biggest hope Democrats have, but he’s the real hope this country has to right the ship.” United Negro College Fund President Michael Lomax also weighed in. “When our elected leaders not only talk the talk but also walk the walk, progress follows. Maryland Governor Wes Moore is doing just that,” Lomax said.