Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis to Discuss Slavery’s Enduring Impact at Busboys and Poets

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

Civil rights leader and National Newspaper Publishers Association President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. will take the stage at Busboys and Poets Brookland on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. EDT for a discussion on the lasting effects of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and the ongoing fight for racial justice. The event will highlight his new book, “The Transatlantic Slave Trade: Overcoming the 500-Year Legacy,” co-authored with award-winning journalist Stacy M. Brown and published by Select Books. The book examines the deep and persistent consequences of slavery and lays out a path forward for economic empowerment and justice. “This book is more than history—it is a call to action,” Dr. Chavis said. “The blood, sweat, and tears of enslaved Africans built America’s foundation, yet their descendants continue to face systemic injustice. The fight is not over.”

With book bans and efforts to erase Black history on the rise, Dr. Chavis is ensuring the book reaches schools, libraries, and institutions across the country. “We refuse to allow our history to be erased,” he said. “This book will be in the hands of students, educators, and community leaders who need to know the truth.” The book has drawn strong endorsements from cultural and sports figures, including NBA legend Isiah Thomas and Public Enemy’s Chuck D. “Dr. Ben Chavis must continue to tell this story for future generations who must understand our history if they are to finish righting the wrongs that began over 400 years ago,” Thomas said.

Chuck D, who wrote the book’s foreword, added, “The chains of slavery may have been broken, but the shackles of systemic racism remain. If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention.” The event is free and open to the public, featuring a discussion, audience Q&A, and a book signing with Dr. Chavis. Copies of The Transatlantic Slave Trade will be available for purchase. RSVPs are encouraged to receive event updates. This in-person event held at Bus Boys & Poets at 625 Monroe St. NE, Washington, D.C., will not be livestreamed.