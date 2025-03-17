L.A. Mayor Bass Fights Recall with Action as Violent Crime Falls

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is pushing forward with her administration’s crime reduction efforts as she faces a recall campaign. Standing with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, members of the Board of Police Commissioners, and community members in the Hollenbeck Division, Bass addressed the latest crime data, which shows a 14% decrease in homicides in 2024 compared to the previous year. The Operations-Valley Bureau saw a 28% drop, while communities involved in the Gang Reduction and Youth Development program and the Community Safety Partnership recorded a 40% decline in homicides. Chief McDonnell reported that shooting victims decreased by 19%, with 7,634 illegal firearms—790 of which were ghost guns—seized as part of the city’s crime prevention strategy. Property crimes, including burglary and motor vehicle theft, dropped by more than 7,200 incidents in 2024. The Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered over $36 million in stolen merchandise, and the Heavy Metal Task Force made more than 100 arrests while recovering thousands of pounds of stolen copper wire.

Bass’ handling of the Palisades Fire has drawn criticism, leading to a recall effort led by Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate. To move forward, the campaign needs 330,000 signatures within four months. Bass, the first woman and second African American to serve as the city’s mayor and who has already launched her 2026 reelection campaign, said she remains committed to leading the city. Following a multi-victim shooting in MacArthur Park in January, Bass directed the LAPD to increase foot patrols and target gang-related activity. The city installed fencing to disrupt illegal drug and stolen goods sales, reducing violence in the area. In the three months before these measures, nearly 100 violent crimes were reported in the neighborhood. Over the last five weeks, violent crime decreased by 57%, including reductions in robberies and aggravated assaults. Property crime, including burglaries and thefts from vehicles, also declined. Bass said work continues to make MacArthur Park safer for residents, businesses, and vendors. She is working with Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez on establishing legal vending spaces where vendors can operate without gang intimidation and extortion. LAPD’s ongoing actions include disrupting drug sales through patrols, investigations, and arrests, while public health services are assisting individuals struggling with addiction.

Hernandez’s office has implemented several community safety initiatives, including two full-time Peace Ambassador teams that work to reduce violence and prevent retaliation following incidents. The teams responded immediately after the January shooting on Alvarado Street. A Mobile Overdose Response team launched in December has collected hazardous materials and reversed 24 overdoses in one month. The team reported a 44% reduction in dangerous materials left in the park after four weeks. “We know there is still much work to be done in the MacArthur Park community but over the past month, progress has been made in returning the park to the community. Crime in the area is down – theft and organized retail crime will not be tolerated in the City of Los Angeles,” said Bass. “I want to thank the LAPD for their dedication to stopping crime in MacArthur Park and across the city. I also want to thank Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez and community organizations for their continued work to improve this area for all.” “There is progress in the neighborhood here in MacArthur Park and I know the work will continue even as assistance is being provided to Angelenos impacted by the Palisades fires,” said Norm Langer, owner of Langer’s Deli. “I want to thank the city for the work being done to help our community.”