HBCU Interns Learn Emotional Intelligence

Navigating the transition into full-time work, as an adult is something most were never taught in school.

Aside from general expectations such as promptness, liability, and meeting job qualifications, there are issues rarely addressed in the workplace that play an important role in one’s quality of work life. Diverse habits, levels of emotional wellness, and racial and cultural differences, for example, also impact the collective work experience.

Over 20 student interns from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) enrolled in an 8-week virtual course in emotional intelligence, accountability, and growth mindset, designed to prepare for their entry into the workforce.

The Lenserf Group’s pioneering “Exceed Your Potential Academy” is an innovative, employer-sponsored training program is designed to help students to navigate the challenges of cultural, geographic, and other changes that could impact their performance, wellness, and ability to build relationships during their internships. Topics covered include time management, building confidence, setting priorities, and overcoming procrastination.

A diverse group of coaches across North America and Africa facilitate the curriculum, delivering a tech-enabled, multimodal learning experience in a psychologically safe environment.

“Feedback from employees who have completed our programs highlights significant improvements in managing conflict and stress. This heightened awareness enhances their quality of work and consistency and fosters greater engagement,” says Farnia Fresnel, President of The Lenserf Group. “Introducing these students to such training at this juncture is exceptionally beneficial.”

For over a decade, The Lenserf Group has been dedicated to helping leaders and teams cultivate mindsets centered around transformation and ownership. With its latest initiative, the organization continues its commitment to fostering a pipeline of emotionally intelligent, diverse emerging leaders.

Established in 2013, The Lenserf Group (TLG) is a certified woman and minority-owned leadership development, coaching, and consulting firm focused on elevating client performance.