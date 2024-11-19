Op-Ed: Where Do We Go from Here?

As the dust settles on this election, we find ourselves at a crossroads. Vice President Kamala Harris has lost her bid for the presidency, and for the first time in years, Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. For many of us who have been fighting for equity, opportunity, and justice, it feels like the ground has shifted under our feet. The dreams we nurtured, the policies we fought for, and the progress we celebrated now face new and daunting challenges. But in the midst of this loss, I am reminded that true change has never come easy. It has come through our resilience, our determination, and our commitment to the ideals we hold dear.

The question we face now is, “Where do we go from here?”

Our task is not to retreat or to abandon our vision. Our task is to refocus, re-energize, and recommit to the values that brought us to this fight in the first place. As Democrats, as progressives, and as Americans, we cannot afford to look at this election as the end. We are the voice of millions who still long for justice, healthcare, and education that empowers rather than excludes. Every loss must sharpen our resolve, not weaken it. This is the time for reflection and a recommitment to standing with the people left behind, ignored, and marginalized for too long.

We may face challenges at every level of government, but we are not powerless. Our communities, our neighborhoods, and our grassroots networks remain a powerful force for change. We can influence the policies that matter most by continuing to organize, to educate, and to mobilize. Think of the Civil Rights Movement, think of the countless movements for social and economic justice that flourished against even greater odds. It was the spirit of ordinary people coming together to demand extraordinary change that moved this country forward. And that spirit is still alive in every one of us.

If we have learned anything, it’s that actual change begins at the local level. We need to engage with our city councils, our school boards, our state legislatures, and our communities. These are the places where our work will make the most difference, where we can shape policies that directly impact the lives of those we serve. Together, we can keep pushing forward with policies that reflect the needs and values of our communities—especially for those who have felt the sting of discrimination, exclusion, and systemic inequality.

So, as we look ahead, let’s remember this: Our fight is far from over. This moment, challenging as it is, is also a call to action. Now, more than ever, we need to come together, to rebuild, and to be relentless in our pursuit of the America we believe in. An America that stands for justice, equity, and opportunity for all. Together, we will forge a path forward, one step at a time, one community at a time. This is our moment to rise stronger and more united than ever before.

Let’s get to work.