IN MEMORIAM: Emily “Cissy” Houston, 91

The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

In our time of deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Emily “Cissy” Houston, who transitioned today, Monday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. ET, at her home in Newark, New Jersey, while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease. Houston, who recently turned 91 years old on September 30, 2024, was surrounded by her family.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family,” says Pat Houston, the daughter-in-law of Cissy Houston. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts. Her contributions to popular music and culture are unparalleled. We are blessed and grateful that God allowed her to spend so many years with us and we are thankful for all the many valuable life lessons that she taught us. May she rest in peace, alongside her daughter, Whitney and granddaughter Bobbi Kristina and other cherished family members.”

On behalf of The Houston Family, we are touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief. We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.