Why More Families Are Choosing Online Learning: The Rise of Virtual Pre-K

Niyoka McCoy, Ed.D.

If you catch a glimpse of 4- and 5-year-olds in attendance of a virtual pre-k classroom, you may witness a chorus of enthusiastic voices singing “The Wheels on the Bus,” with hands energetically following the motions of their teacher. These young learners represent a rapidly growing trend of parents opting out of the traditional classroom setting in favor of online learning environments, where engaging teachers, family involvement, and interactive resources create a captivating learning experience.

While both online and traditional pre-k programs share similarities—such as state-certified teachers leading classes and opportunities for peer interaction—virtual learning offers unique advantages. Teachers are specially trained for online instruction and excel in “edutainment,” a high-energy, engaging teaching approach that captures the young students’ attention through the screen. Moreover, students benefit from frequent one-to-one instruction, including dedicated sessions focused on key literacy skills such as letter recognition and learning to form specific sounds through mouth movements.

Virtual programs also strike a balance between desk time and hands-on activities away from the screen. For example, a science lesson involves a project where students and their families build birdhouses to create an ecosystem that protects birds. This activity, used as part of a K12-powered pre-k program often draws in older siblings, and families share that their children love watching the birds visit their creations, making it a true family favorite. We frequently hear that these hands-on activities bring entire families together, transforming learning into a shared experience at home.

During classroom sessions, teachers take frequent brain breaks—a strategy that incorporates interactive tools to help keep 4- and 5-year-olds focused and engaged. Take “Doggyland” for instance—this lively animated series gets kids moving through song and dance, with music that covers various educational topics like sharing, diversity, letter and number recognition, and self-confidence.

While pre-k is not mandatory in any state, studies show that children who attend a structured learning environment before kindergarten gain a significant academic advantage. Researchers point out that pre-k attendance builds foundational knowledge in subjects such as math and reading, as well as fine motor skills, which enhance long-term academic performance, including higher assessment scores and stronger math abilities, providing benefits that extend into adulthood.

Virtual pre-k programs offer a lifeline to families who want their children to experience the benefits of a structured pre-k program but face barriers to traditional programs. These obstacles can include lengthy waitlists, lottery systems, high tuition and fees, or long commutes. Moreover, families must navigate challenges like potty training requirements, lack of facilities designed for small children, and crippling separation anxiety that can make the daily drop-off traumatic and upsetting for the child and parent.

No child should miss out on the benefits of pre-k due to lack of access. Virtual pre-k presents a modern solution to families, ensuring equitable access to a high-quality curriculum for all, regardless of location or income. The flexibility and accessibility of virtual pre-k allow all children the opportunity to thrive in a structured learning environment. I expect more families will continue to embrace virtual school options that prioritize their child’s development and growth.

Niyoka McCoy is the Chief Learning Officer at Stride. She leads the development and implementation of the company’s learning strategy, curriculum, and instruction, with an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction and over 16 years of experience in the education sector.