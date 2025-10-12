‘Julius X’ Brings the Malcolm X Dilemma Back Through Shakespeare

By Brenda C. Siler

The Washington Informer

Lives can change when a leader embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and audiences see just how much can unfold once that happens in “Julius X,” now at Folger Shakespeare Theatre until Oct. 26.

Blending William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” with the real life of freedom fighter Malcolm X, “Julius X,” is a mesmerizing tale by Al Letson and brought to life at Folger under the direction of Nicole Brewer.

Years ago, Letson wanted to be in a production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” but realized he would not be cast in his desired role.

“So, I thought, I am going to write my own,” said Letson, who blends his words with Shakespeare’s in his script. “That was the impulse and ‘Julius X’ is what came out of it.”

From that idea, Letson examined the journeys of both Caesar, who traveled to Rome, and Malcolm X, post his pilgrimage to Mecca.

With Letson’s words and Brewer’s guidance, the cast maintains a perfectly heightened degree of intrigue, suspicion, sadness, and love throughout every interaction between the characters. The bottom line is that it all boils down to trust.

“What happens when the people who have fought to protect and guide their community are pulled between personal conviction, collective need, power, and faith?” said Brewer in the “Julius X” program guide.

Cast Wows in ‘Julius X,’ ‘Peeling Back Language‘

Brandon Carter does an excellent job as the character of Julius X.

Set in Harlem, and despite knowing the civil rights leader’s demise is near, Letson’s script unfolds as superb storytelling, as the character navigates life post the trip to Mecca..

“Malcolm came back talking about human rights. It’s the same thing that was happening to Martin Luther King,” said Carter about the ‘Julius X’ dilemma.“Why do we become dangerous when we are trying to connect human rights to civil rights?”

The actors’ emotions seem to leap off the stage and grab the audience, with some also balance the work of having to portray multiple roles.

Jay Frisby as Cassius, Shawn Sebastian Naar portraying Octavius and Marullus, Dwayne Alistair Thomas as Casca and Flavius, and Greg Alverez Reid as Brutus all move through their paces, expressing concern for the adoration of the people in Harlem, not for the life of Julius X.

Jonathan Del Palmer is Marc Anthony, and he retains his loyalty to Julius X by navigating around the doubters within the Nation of Islam (NOI).

When Marc Anthony praises Julius X, it is delivered as a spoken-word battle, one way the playwright worked to bring another type of rhythm into the production.

“[Letson] has a background in hip hop, so [he] worked in spoken word, so he wanted to infuse some of that,” said Palmer. “It’s not a musical, but he looks at it as poetry.”

Nikkole Salter as Calpurnia, Julius X’s wife, and Renee Elizabeth Wilson, who is Portia, Brutus’s wife, do an incredible job demonstrating how deeply danger can be felt.

An engaging show from start to finish, “Julius X,” does more than entertain, but also emphasizes the power and importance of diverse, equitable and inclusive storytelling.

Conceived through Folger Shakespeare’s 2023 Reading Room Festival, “Julius X,” explores ways to ensure that diverse writers, directors and actors deliver Shakespeare to many audiences.

“Shakespeare is another form of theater. All the clues are there,” said Karen Ann Daniels, Folger Shakespeare Theatre’s artistic director. “It’s peeling back language for everybody that is sitting in that audience.

For tickets and more information, visit folger.edu.