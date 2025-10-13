Comcast Flagship Lift Zone Brings Free Wi-Fi and Digital Skills Training to Ward

By Megan Sayles

Ward 8 residents can now head to Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Southeast Washington, D.C., for free Wi-Fi.

On Oct. 1, Comcast, in partnership with THEARC, celebrated the opening of its latest Flagship Lift Zone at the campus, which received a technology transformation thanks to a $750,000 investment from Comcast. The funding also included a $45,000 grant to Computer CORE to provide hands-on digital skills training to residents, further supporting THEARC’s established workforce development programs.

“I think all of us in this room know that if you’re trying to change your economic station in life these days that’s impossible without being connected to the internet, technology and resources,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive vice president and chief impact and inclusion officer for Comcast Corp. “That’s just one of the many reasons we’re so excited to partner with THEARC on this incredible facility, which is the result of years of collaboration and collective investment and a commitment to the families and neighborhoods in Southeast D.C.”

Comcast’s Lift Zones are part of the company’s $1-billion commitment to expand internet access, supply digital skills training and promote economic mobility for communities across the country. They are intentionally placed in trusted community spaces like THEARC, where critical services are already being provided to surrounding residents.

In addition to free Wi-Fi, other upgrades to the Ward 8 facility include customized privacy pods for telemedicine visits and virtual appointments; a fully renovated community room with hybrid-learning technology and a 98-inch touchscreen display; and an updated gallery that features noise-canceling panels, a digital display and flexible furnishings for hybrid learning or local art exhibitions.

“We aim to invest in tools, resources and instruments to help people prepare for the future,” said Wilson-Scott. “Whether you’re coming in here to access a new skill set, find a new job or to connect with the community and other families, using technology is powerful in that, and we know that staying connected really matters to all of our communities.”

THEARC was started in 2005 by the nonprofit Building Bridges Across the River as a community center. It has since grown to house 14 nonprofits on a 230,000-square-foot campus. Its resident organizations include the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, the Washington School for Girls, the Bishop Walker School for Boys and a children’s health center.

Comcast’s investment will also support Building Bridges Across the River’s workforce development programs, like the Skyland Workforce Center.

Katherine Saunders, a 2023 graduate of the program, said she relied on the center while looking for new employment. She used its computers to update her resume, got connected with career fairs and skills training and entered a new profession.

“Through Skyland Workforce Center’s opportunities, I was introduced to various programs—one that launched my career in cybersecurity,” said Saunders. “With their support, I stepped into a new comfort zone and a new field.”

Apart from workforce development, the new Flagship Lift Zone will also support the health care access for Ward 8 residents. Currently, Howard University Hospital maintains a partnership with THEARC to host a weekly telehealth mental health clinic at the campus.

Ebony Caldwell, a doctor with the hospital, said the privacy pods could increase the number of patients they can see each week.

“We’ve been here, but the limitation is that we can usually only see one person at a time. Sometimes, we have to tell someone to come back or schedule them for the next week,” said Caldwell. “But, with the introduction of the Lift Zone and the pods, we can potentially see multiple people at one time by connecting them with providers at Howard, therefore, expanding our reach.”

By pairing world-class technology with vital community services, Comcast and THEARC hope that the Flagship Lift Zone will ensure residents of Ward 8 have the same opportunities to connect, learn and thrive as communities across the river.