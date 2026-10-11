Michigan Avenue floods again — and the long‑promised fix still isn’t at construction

Residents along Michigan Avenue are dealing with flooding yet again, while Seminole County’s permanent drainage upgrade remains stuck in design and permitting.

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Days of rain pushed water over the road near Sanford, and FOX 35 reported Friday night that county crews were out clearing ditches and drains to get things moving again. That’s the short‑term response. The long‑term fix is the capital project the county has been developing for years — the one that’s supposed to reshape swales, add new inlets, enlarge driveway culverts and raise parts of the road between North New York Street and North Oregon Street. County project page.

A project years in the making

This isn’t a new idea. County records show commissioners approved $426,702 in October 2023 to finish the project’s design work. At the time, staff pointed to an incomplete swale network, undersized driveway culverts and runoff flowing toward the St. Johns River from upstream development. Those were the county’s own findings — not a reaction to this week’s flooding. County item 2023‑1127.

The county also tied the project to past storm impacts — Fay in 2008, Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017 and Ian in 2022 — and floated a preliminary construction estimate of about $2.3 million. That number was never a final price. 2023 project background.

The federal funding request

The next step came in June 2024, when commissioners ratified a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application seeking $3.17 million tied to Hurricane Idalia. The vote approved sending the application — not receiving the money. County item 2024‑0805.

The application breaks the project into two phases:

Design/permitting: $320,827 in anticipated federal support, $106,943 county match

$320,827 in anticipated federal support, $106,943 county match Construction: $2,850,413 federal, $950,138 county

Those shares add up to about $4.23 million — again, the application’s math, not a confirmed final cost. The record also notes engineering work began in January 2024. Grant background.

Where things stand now

The county has posted 90‑percent design plans online. They show real progress — detailed drainage structures, elevations, easements, even warnings about pipes that extend into the stabilized roadbed. But they do not announce a construction award, a start date or a completion date. Project documents.

Questions are directed to project manager Joseph LoFaso at 407‑665‑5709 or jlofaso@seminolecountyfl.gov.

Meanwhile, immediate maintenance continues. WFTV reported that crews responded Wednesday after water overtopped the road and checked for blockages. That’s routine operational work — not the larger fix residents have been waiting for. WFTV reporting.

Analysis: What residents actually need to know

At this point, the question isn’t whether the county recognizes the problem — it clearly does. The question is what’s left between the plans on paper and a functioning drainage upgrade on the ground.

A useful county update would spell out:

Which permits are still outstanding

Whether the federal grant has been awarded

How much local funding is secured

When procurement will open

When construction is expected to start and finish

Those milestones would let residents see whether the holdup is permitting, funding or contracting.

Nothing in the reviewed records shows a missed deadline, and nothing promises the project will prevent flooding in every storm. But the county has documented recurring impacts for years and has defined a solution. Residents should be able to track its delivery.

For now, the measure of progress is simple: Can people get home? Can emergency vehicles get through? Does the next heavy rain shut the road down again?

Those are the stakes the county itself identified.