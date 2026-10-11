Michigan Avenue Drainage Project: Resident Q&A

Why does Michigan Avenue keep flooding?

County records point to a mix of issues: an incomplete swale network, undersized driveway culverts and runoff flowing toward the St. Johns River from upstream development. Those findings were documented back in 2023 — long before this week’s rain.

Isn’t there a permanent fix planned?

Yes. Seminole County has a full capital project designed to reduce flooding between North New York Street and North Oregon Street. The plan includes:

Larger driveway culverts

New stormwater inlets

Regraded roadside swales

Raising portions of the road

The county has been working on this design for years.

So why hasn’t construction started?

Because the project is still in the design and permitting phase. The county has posted 90‑percent plans, which show detailed engineering work, but those documents do not include:

A construction award

A start date

A completion date

Until those milestones appear, the project remains pre‑construction.

Did the county get federal funding?

Not yet — at least not according to the public record reviewed.

In June 2024, commissioners approved submitting a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application tied to Hurricane Idalia. That vote authorized the application; it did not confirm that FEMA awarded the money.

The application requested:

$320,827 federal share for design/permitting

federal share for design/permitting $2,850,413 federal share for construction

federal share for construction Plus county matches for both phases

Those numbers come from the application itself, not a final budget.

What’s happening on the ground right now?

Routine maintenance. FOX 35 and WFTV both reported that county crews have been clearing ditches, drains and checking for blockages after water overtopped the road. That’s the county’s short‑term response — not the permanent fix.

What’s the difference between maintenance and the capital project?

Maintenance is what crews do during and after storms: clearing vegetation, removing debris, checking for blockages.

The capital project is a full engineering overhaul of the drainage system and parts of the roadway. It requires permits, funding, procurement and a construction contract. Clearing a ditch doesn’t move the capital project forward.

What information is still missing?

Residents still need clarity on:

Which permits are outstanding

Whether the federal grant has been awarded

How much local funding is secured

When procurement will open

When construction will start

When construction will finish

None of those details appear in the public documents reviewed.

Has the county missed any deadlines?

The records reviewed do not show a missed binding deadline. They also do not guarantee that the project will prevent flooding in every storm.

What can residents realistically expect?

Until construction begins, the only protection is routine maintenance. The long‑term fix will matter only once:

Funding is confirmed

Permits are cleared

A contractor is selected

Work begins on the ground

What’s the practical measure of progress right now?

Three simple questions:

Can residents reach their homes?

Can emergency vehicles get through?

Does the next heavy rain shut the road down again?

Those are the outcomes the county itself identified when it justified the project.

If you want, I can also produce:

A mobile‑optimized explainer (short, scannable, built for phones)

(short, scannable, built for phones) A visual timeline of the project milestones

of the project milestones A resident checklist for tracking county updates

Just tell me which direction you want to go.