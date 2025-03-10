Onyx Impact Unveils Cutting-Edge Platform to Combat Digital Deception

“We All We Got: A Digital Green Book for the Culture” will Empower Black Communities to Navigate Digital Manipulation and Misinformation

ATLANTA, GA — Onyx Impact, the organization that empowers Black communities by fighting false and misleading information and promoting healthier digital spaces, today announced the launch of “We All We Got: A Digital Green Book for the Culture,” a comprehensive online platform designed to equip Black communities with the tools and knowledge to counter digital manipulation and deceptive narratives.

Inspired by the original Green Book that guided Black travelers to safe spaces during segregation, this modern iteration serves as a trusted resource for navigating today’s complex digital landscape. The platform offers actionable strategies to identify and counteract online threats, ensuring users can engage with digital content confidently and safely.

“In an era where digital manipulation is rampant, it’s crucial for Black communities to have reliable resources to discern truth from deception,” said Esosa Osa, Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact. “This Digital Green Book will help Black families navigate the online world with clarity and confidence.”

The Digital Green Book serves as a centralized hub where users can access fact-checked information, learn to recognize and counteract social media manipulation and develop healthy digital habits. By fostering a community of trusted voices and credible resources, the platform empowers users to protect their families and make informed decisions in increasingly deceptive online spaces.

Key features include:

Protect Our Truth: Resources to recognize and challenge misinformation targeting Black narratives.

Protect Our Kids: Guides for safeguarding Black children from online dangers, including cyberbullying and algorithmic bias.

Protect Our Culture: Tools to preserve and promote Black culture in digital spaces.

Onyx Impact invites individuals, organizations, and allies to explore the Digital Green Book and join the collective effort to combat misinformation. For more information and to access the Digital Green Book, visit https://www.digitalgreenbook.org/digital-green-book.

About Onyx Impact

Onyx Impact is a nonprofit organization founded to better serve and empower Black communities by fighting the harmful information ecosystems targeting them.

CONTACT: Nina Smith, [email protected]

