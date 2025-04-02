PRESS ROOM: The Association of Black Psychologists, Inc. (ABPsi) Announces its 56th Annual International Convention

from July 30 to August 3, 2025, at the historic Bethune-Cookman University, located at 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

The ABPsi is excited to invite you to our 56th Annual International Convention. This year’s theme, “Returning to Spirit: The Essence of Who We Be,” promises to be a thought-provoking experience in African/Black Psychology providing a space for intellectual discourse, cultural engagement, and professional development. The convention will be held at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Building on the success of last year’s 55th convention, this year’s gathering will further advance the discourse on African-centered psychological frameworks and strategies for collective well-being— hallmarks of The ABPsi convenings. Additionally, we will enhance the experience through community engagement and unique media programming. In celebration of the 120th anniversary of Bethune-Cookman University, as the host institution, this event will acknowledge B-CU’s history, legacy of academic excellence, service, and transformative education, reflecting the vision of its founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.

Highlights:

Key Features of the Convention:

Distinguished Keynote Speakers: Renowned African-centered psychologists and thought leaders will address critical issues in African/Black psychology, well-being, and liberation praxis.

psychological methodologies will be explored through interactive discussions, symposia, and poster presentations.

Honoring Elders & Pioneers: Special tributes will recognize the contributions of pioneers in African/Black psychology, ensuring the intergenerational transmission of wisdom and knowledge.

“We are thrilled to host the 56th Annual International Convention of The Association of Black Psychologists at Bethune-Cookman University. The ABPsi emphasizes the necessity of culturally grounded methodologies in addressing the social realities of African-descended people globally. In honoring the legacy of Bethune-Cookman University, we embrace its tradition

of academic excellence and service as we advance the science of African/Black for the well-being of our communities,” said Dr. Sharon L. Bethea, President of The ABPsi.

Dr. William Berry, Acting President/Provost at Bethune-Cookman University, added: “Bethune-Cookman University is honored to partner with The ABPsi for its 56th Annual International Convention. Centered on the theme Returning to Spirit: The Essence of Who We Be, this occasion will provide opportunities for intellectual exploration, cultural immersion, and professional growth. In celebration of B-CU’s 120th anniversary, it will also honor the university’s history, academic excellence, and commitment to service, reflecting the visionary leadership of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.”

About The Association of Black Psychologists, Inc. (ABPsi)

The Association of Black Psychologists, Inc. has been at the forefront of African-Centered cultural competence and scholarly activism since its inception in 1968. The ABPsi offers national programs that: promote and advance the science of African/Black Psychology, influence and drive social change, and address the challenges facing Black communities globally. The Association of Black Psychologists, Inc. sees its mission and destiny as the liberation of the African Mind, empowerment of the African Character, and enlivenment and illumination of the African Spirit.

To learn more and register visit the Convention site: https://abpsi.org/56thconvention/ to secure your spot.

