TCWAM: Jesse Overton’s formerly enslaved ancestor Hiram Overton built school, generational wealth.

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Author: BlackPressUSA

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This video from BlackPressUSATV explores the compelling story of Hiram Overton, an ancestor of Jesse Overton. Hiram’s journey from enslavement to building a school and accumulating generational wealth highlights remarkable resilience and dedication. The narrative delves into the significant impact of his efforts, not only for his descendants but also for the broader community.

Discover how Hiram Overton’s legacy continues to resonate today. This feature from BlackPressUSATV offers an inspiring look at overcoming adversity and establishing a lasting foundation for future generations. Learn about the entrepreneurial spirit and determination that allowed him to achieve such profound success.

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