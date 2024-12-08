    Toyota’s $500 Million Engine Replacement Explained!

    Stacy M. Brown
    Written by Stacy M. Brown

    [This post contains video, click to play]

    Join us in this engaging podcast as we dive deep into the complexities of the Toyota engine replacement process.

    Discover the challenges, including the financial implications and time commitments involved in replacing hundreds of thousands of engines in the Tundra.

    Don’t miss this insightful discussion!

