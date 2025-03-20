Trump Formally Moves to Shutdown Education Department

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

President Donald Trump formally announced on Thursday, March 20, his intention to sign an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, delivering on a campaign promise that targets an agency long criticized by conservatives. A week earlier, a White House official reportedly revealed that the order would cut the department’s workforce in half and significantly scale back its functions, including crucial operations in the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences. The American Civil Liberties Union immediately condemned the plan, stating it puts millions’ education and civil rights at risk. The organization called the action reckless, asserting it strips essential resources and dismantles previous administrations’ efforts toward educational fairness. “This reckless action strips students of vital resources and tears down statutorily mandated functions that are essential to addressing racial and economic inequality in education,” the ACLU stated.

The National Parents Union reacted strongly to the news, saying, “This isn’t fixing education. It’s making sure millions of children never get a fair shot.” Critics argue that the shutdown would disproportionately harm marginalized students and exacerbate racial inequities in education. The directive outlined in the White House fact sheet would authorize Secretary Linda McMahon to start the closure process, reassigning education authority to the states. However, experts highlight that fully abolishing the department would require an act of Congress, as lawmakers established it in 1979.

The proposed cuts would endanger federal programs such as Title I funding for schools serving low-income communities and critical federal student loan programs. The ACLU also expressed concern about the potential impact of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which ensures access to education for students with disabilities. The ACLU warned that the dismantling of the Office for Civil Rights could lead to unchecked discriminatory practices, affecting school discipline, access to advanced coursework, and resources for English learners and students with disabilities. “Attacks on the ED are an attack on the progress we have made to advance educational equity,” said Ricardo Mimbela, ACLU Communications Strategist. “The ACLU is calling on Congress to act immediately to restore the federal government’s role in enforcing civil rights, maintaining transparency through data collection, and ensuring that students in low-income communities are not left behind,” he asserted.