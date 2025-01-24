Trump’s First Week Back in Office Marked by Racist Actions, Rollback of Worker Protections

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

For members of the African American community, women, Latinos, LGBTQ, and even some marginalized white men, the buyer’s remorse has been swift and the sense of betrayal gut-wrenching. President Donald Trump wasted no time in using his first week back in the White House to enact policies that critics have called overtly racist, discriminatory, and regressive among the most controversial actions: mass deportations, a push to end birthright citizenship, and the revocation of key worker protections for minorities, women, and other marginalized groups.

The latest executive order, targeting the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) rule, is poised to dismantle decades of progress in workplace equity. The rule, which required federal contractors to take affirmative action to ensure workers are not discriminated against based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin, was a crucial safeguard against systemic inequities. Now, with its removal, Black Americans, other minorities, women, and LGBTQ individuals face heightened vulnerability to workplace discrimination.

A Step Backward for Civil Rights

The EEO rule held federal contractors accountable for creating equitable workplaces, covering everything from hiring and promotions to pay. It also empowered the Department of Labor to enforce these standards. By rescinding the rule, Trump has significantly weakened the government’s ability to combat workplace discrimination, leaving marginalized groups with fewer avenues for recourse.

“Revoking this rule not only undermines workplace equity but signals to private employers that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are no longer a priority,” said Alex Hontos, a partner at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney and an expert on government contracting. Hontos added that Trump’s executive orders will likely extend beyond federal contractors, targeting private companies through enforcement actions and public scrutiny of their DEI efforts.

Ripple Effects Beyond Federal Contractors

The chilling effect of rescinding the EEO rule could reach private employers, many of whom have already begun scaling back DEI programs in response to political and legal pressures. Corporations such as Meta, Ford, McDonald’s, and Walmart have rolled back DEI initiatives following the 2023 Supreme Court decision banning affirmative action in college admissions. Critics warn that this trend and Trump’s executive orders threaten to undo years of progress toward workplace equity.

For Black Americans, who already face systemic barriers in employment, the loss of these protections exacerbates long-standing disparities. Women, particularly women of color, will likely see even more significant hurdles in hiring, pay, and promotions.

Hypocrisy Within the MAGA Movement

While Trump’s base includes supporters from across various demographics, his actions reflect the MAGA movement’s increasingly hostile stance toward LGBTQ individuals. Notably, Trump’s supporters include Caitlyn Jenner, a trans woman and high-profile conservative figure. However, after the administration’s executive orders targeting LGBTQ rights, many in Trump’s circle have strongly suggested they will only refer to Caitlyn as “Bruce,” her former name, before transitioning. The action signals a clear disregard for transgender identities, even among those who have been loyal to Trump’s agenda. “This is the hypocrisy of the MAGA movement,” noted one LGBTQ advocate who, like so many others, doesn’t want to be identified for fear of Trump and his band of worshippers. “They claim to have diverse supporters, but their policies and rhetoric are unapologetically discriminatory.”

Weakening Enforcement, Discouraging Complaints

Under the now-revoked rule, the Department of Labor had the authority to investigate and address workplace discrimination. Without it, federal contractors may feel less pressure to ensure fair practices, and workers may hesitate to report discrimination, fearing that their cases will not be taken seriously. That’s especially concerning for marginalized communities that already face disproportionate challenges in accessing legal recourse. “Workers who believe they’ve been treated unfairly could find themselves with fewer options to fight back,” a labor expert warned. Several labor experts fear the rollback of these protections could embolden employers to ignore diversity and inclusion goals, further marginalizing those already disadvantaged.

A Broader Conservative Agenda

Trump’s actions align with those of a broader conservative movement against DEI initiatives. The executive order’s directive for attorneys general to scrutinize private-sector DEI efforts has raised alarm among civil rights advocates, who see it as an attempt to dismantle diversity programs across all sectors. Hontos noted that this “stepwise approach” will likely chill DEI initiatives even in companies not directly tied to federal contracts. The impact of these measures is compounded by other actions taken by Trump during his first week in office, including mass deportations and his move to end birthright citizenship. Critics have described these policies as part of a calculated effort to erode the rights of minorities, immigrants, and women while emboldening his base with overtly racist and exclusionary rhetoric.

Widening Inequities

The rollback of the EEO rule comes at a time when racial and gender inequities remain deeply entrenched in the U.S. workforce. By eliminating proactive measures to ensure equity, Trump’s actions risk normalizing discriminatory practices. Combined with the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action in college admissions, these developments create a hostile environment for those seeking equal opportunities. “This is a direct attack on the progress we’ve made as a nation,” civil rights advocates have argued. “It sends a message that diversity and inclusion are no longer valued and that discrimination will not be meaningfully addressed.”

A Return to Jim Crow-like Policies?

For many, Trump’s actions signal a return to an era where the rights of marginalized groups were openly disregarded. Black Americans stand to lose hard-won gains in workplace equity, with women and LGBTQ individuals facing similarly dire consequences. The broader implications of these policies, including their impact on private-sector companies, could reverse decades of progress in creating fair and inclusive workplaces. As Trump’s first week in office draws to a close, the question remains: how much damage will these policies inflict on the most vulnerable populations in America? The stakes could not be higher for those who have fought for civil rights and workplace equality. “We cannot afford to go backward,” said another labor advocate. “This is a fight for the soul of our nation.”