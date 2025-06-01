WATCH: Five Years After George Floyd: Full Panel Discussion | Tracey’s Keepin’ It Real | Live Podcast Event

May 25, 2020. The world stopped and watched as a life was taken.

But what has happened since?

Join us as we return to the city where it happened and speak with a voice from the heart of the community – Tracey Williams-Dillard, CEO/Publisher of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

She shares reflections, insights, and the story of a community forever changed. What has a year truly meant, and where do we go from here?

This is more than just a date; it’s a moment in history. See what one leader in the Black press has to say about it.

Recorded live at UROC in Minneapolis, this powerful discussion features:

Panelists:

<ul>

<li>Medaria Arradondo – Former Minneapolis Police Chief</li>

<li>Nekima Levy Armstrong – Civil Rights Activist & Attorney</li>

<li>Dr. Yohuru Williams – Racial Justice Initiative,</li>

<li>UST Mary Moriarty – Hennepin County Attorney</li>

<li>Fireside Chat with Andre Locke – Father of Amir Locke</li>

</ul>

Special Guests:

<ul>

<li>Kennedy Pounds – Spoken Word Artist</li>

<li>Known MPLS – Youth Choir bringing purpose through song</li>

</ul>

This podcast episode looks at the past five years through the lens of grief, truth, and hope—and challenges us all to do more.

