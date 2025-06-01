WATCH: Five Years After George Floyd: Full Panel Discussion | Tracey’s Keepin’ It Real | Live Podcast Event

By
Stacy M. Brown
-
Written by Stacy M. Brown

May 25, 2020. The world stopped and watched as a life was taken.

But what has happened since?

Join us as we return to the city where it happened and speak with a voice from the heart of the community – Tracey Williams-Dillard, CEO/Publisher of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

She shares reflections, insights, and the story of a community forever changed. What has a year truly meant, and where do we go from here?

This is more than just a date; it’s a moment in history. See what one leader in the Black press has to say about it.

Recorded live at UROC in Minneapolis, this powerful discussion features:

Panelists:
<li>Medaria Arradondo – Former Minneapolis Police Chief</li>
<li>Nekima Levy Armstrong – Civil Rights Activist &amp; Attorney</li>
<li>Dr. Yohuru Williams – Racial Justice Initiative,</li>
<li>UST Mary Moriarty – Hennepin County Attorney</li>
<li>Fireside Chat with Andre Locke – Father of Amir Locke</li>
Special Guests:
<li>Kennedy Pounds – Spoken Word Artist</li>
<li>Known MPLS – Youth Choir bringing purpose through song</li>
This podcast episode looks at the past five years through the lens of grief, truth, and hope—and challenges us all to do more.

Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

