Wiseman, Copeland To Lead Teams in Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game

TSD Newsroom

New Tri-State Defender

Chaz Wiseman and Fred Copeland, two experienced head coaches in the Memphis area, will lead the teams in the 23rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

Wiseman, the head coach at Memphis Business Academy, will coach the Red Team. Copeland, the head coach at Fairley High School, will coach the Blue Team. The All-Star Game will feature the top senior players from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, municipal schools and private schools in the Memphis area.

The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 13, at Memphis University School. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10, and for kids 6 and under the cost is $5.

“After more than two decades, the All-Star Game has become a tradition and one of the marquee events for local high school players and coaches,” said AutoZone Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart. “With two experienced head coaches leading the teams, we will continue the tradition of excellence the All-Star Game has created over these many years.”

Wiseman began his coaching career in 2008 at the middle school level. In 2023, he landed his first high school head coaching position at Memphis Business Academy. He has a career record of 22-10, including a 4-3 record so far this season. Wiseman served as an assistant coach in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game in 2024.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game provides a great opportunity to showcase the abundance of talent in the Memphis area,” said Wiseman. “It gives the selected senior players one last opportunity to end their high school football careers with a win.”

Copeland is in his eighth season as a head coach. He was the head coach at Westwood High School in 2018 and 2019. Copeland was named the head coach at Fairley High School in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has an overall coaching record of 61-24, including a 5-2 record this season. Copeland’s Fairley team reached the State Semi-Finals in 2023 and 2024. Copeland is a 3-time Region 2A Coach of the Year honoree. He served as an assistant coach in the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game gives the fans an opportunity to see local talent they may not have seen,” said Copeland. “With the great exposure the All-Star Game has created over the past twenty years, there has been an increase in the appreciation and recognition for the amount of excellent overall talent that the Memphis area has at all levels.”

The All-Star teams will be chosen by a selection committee composed of area head coaches and other football analysts. Each player must have the recommendation of his head coach and will be selected on the basis of his character, on-field achievement and classroom performance.

Player nominations must be submitted to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl by Monday, November 3.

Red Team:

Chaz Wiseman – Head Coach – Memphis Business Academy

Howard Bush – Assistant Coach – Fayette-Ware Comprehensive HS

William Dean – Assistant Coach – Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Cedric Miller – Assistant Coach – Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering

Aries Nelson – Assistant Coach – Wooddale HS

Gene Robinson – Assistant Coach – Germantown HS

Blue Team:

Fred Copeland – Head Coach – Fairley HS

Slade Calhoun – Assistant Coach – Munford HS

Larry Fitzgerald – Assistant Coach – Pure Academy

DeJuan McQuarters – Assistant Coach – Pure Academy

Mike Mosby – Assistant Coach – Oakhaven HS