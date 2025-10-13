2025 Annual Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit: Diversity at the Heart of Innovation and Growth

By Jeremy Allen

Executive Editor, Chicago Defender

As the automotive industry faces unprecedented challenges and transformative change, the 2025 Annual Rainbow PUSH/CEF Global Automotive Summit returns to Detroit with a renewed focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This year marks the 26th anniversary of the event, a gathering that has long been recognized as a critical platform for advancing diverse supply chains and strengthening minority dealership networks within the global automotive sector.

On Oct. 15, 2025, leaders from across the industry will converge at the Motor City Casino Hotel & Conference Center in Detroit for a day of insightful discussions, strategy sessions, and collaborative networking opportunities. From 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., stakeholders representing automakers, suppliers, dealerships, and industry experts will share their perspectives on key trends shaping the future of the automotive landscape. In the context of an evolving global economy, the summit offers an opportunity for organizations to align on actionable strategies for fostering inclusive growth.

The year’s summit brings together a lineup of sessions aimed at tackling the most pressing issues facing the industry today. One of the morning’s key sessions, “State of the Automotive Industry,” will set the tone for the event, offering an overview of both current challenges and opportunities for automakers and their supply chain partners. This session will provide attendees with insights into the evolving market conditions that are influencing business decisions at all levels.

A particularly notable session will be focused on minority dealerships. Perry Watson IV, President of the National Association of Minority Automotive Dealers (NAMAD), will lead a discussion on the ongoing efforts to increase the number of minority-owned dealerships and the impact this growth has on the industry. As diversity within dealership networks becomes more critical, Watson’s session is expected to delve into the tangible benefits of expanding these networks, not only for the bottom line but for the communities they serve.

In another segment, “Ethnic Minorities and Vehicle Purchases,” Marc Bland, Chief Diversity Officer at S&P Global Mobility, will present data-driven insights on consumer purchasing trends. With ethnic minorities representing an increasingly significant portion of the automotive consumer base, Bland’s discussion will examine how automakers can better connect with these key demographics and what steps must be taken to ensure that vehicle offerings reflect the diverse needs of the market.

At 10:15 a.m., a panel on “Strengthening Supplier Partnerships” will explore the strategies needed to build stronger, more resilient partnerships between automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. With the industry’s shift toward electrification, sustainability, and innovative technologies, establishing these robust partnerships is more important than ever. Panelists include Ryan Grimm, Group VP of Purchasing & Supplier Development at Toyota Motor North America, and Marvin Washington, VP of Global Purchasing & Supply Chain Management at Stellantis North America. Together, they will provide attendees with a roadmap for fostering innovation and driving shared success in a rapidly changing global landscape.

The lunch keynote will feature a fireside chat with Elizabeth Krear, President and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. As an influential leader in automotive research, Krear’s conversation will center on the industry’s evolving workforce and the critical role that diversity and innovation play in shaping its future. As the sector continues to embrace new technologies, Krear’s insights will help attendees understand how investing in diverse talent pipelines will be essential for ensuring long-term growth.

The afternoon session, “Developing Tomorrow’s Workforce,” will focus on addressing the industry’s ongoing talent gap. With a particular emphasis on the need for skilled engineers and repair technicians, this panel will discuss the growing challenges that automotive employers face when trying to build a qualified workforce. The conversation will center on how educational institutions, training programs, and the automotive industry can collaborate to create a more inclusive, highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of tomorrow.

One of the summit’s most anticipated moments will be the unveiling of the 2025 Brand Equity Index, a revamped version of the Automotive Diversity Scorecard that has been a hallmark of the event since 2012. This revised index, developed in partnership with S&P Global, will provide an updated look at multicultural and non-multicultural consumer volumes, gender distributions, and dealer information provided by NAMAD. As the industry continues its efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem, the Brand Equity Index has been a powerful tool for tracking progress and highlighting areas that need further attention from automotive manufacturers.

For a full agenda, complete with speakers, awardees, and companies that will be in attendance, visit https://automotiveproject.org/2025-global-automotive-summit/.