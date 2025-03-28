AARP Pushes Back as Social Security Administration Slashes Services and Staff

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is moving forward with a sweeping overhaul of its operations, including plans to slash its workforce by 12 percent, shut down six regional field offices, and eliminate key phone services—changes that have sparked fierce opposition from AARP and alarmed millions of older Americans. Beginning March 31, the SSA will require that individuals applying for or managing their Social Security benefits confirm their identity online or in person at a local office, effectively ending the ability to complete specific critical tasks by phone. The new rule impacts retirement, disability, and other benefit applications and alters how individuals change their direct deposit information. Acting SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek said the move is designed to combat a surge in fraud, stating, “Social Security is losing over $100 million a year to direct-deposit fraud.”

However, the shift has drawn sharp criticism from AARP, which represents more than 100 million Americans over age 50. In a March 19 letter to Dudek, AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond wrote that requiring in-person verification or internet access will create “undue hardship” for millions, particularly those in rural areas, without reliable transportation, or who lack internet access. She called on the SSA to immediately reverse a “rash decision.” “It is outrageous that under this new policy, older Americans will have to call, wait on hold for possibly hours, make an appointment, or even take a day off work to claim the benefits they have earned,” LeaMond wrote. “There is nothing ‘efficient’ about creating more confusion and disrupting the lives of millions of hardworking American taxpayers with such short notice and no input from the public”.

LeaMond and AARP argue that this change—announced only two weeks before implementation—compounds an existing customer service crisis. SSA is already plagued by long phone wait times, with more than half of callers reportedly hanging up before reaching a representative. Those who do get through often face callback delays of two hours or more. The SSA’s restructuring plan includes cutting its workforce from 57,000 to 50,000 and reducing its number of field offices from 10 to just four. AARP says these actions will worsen already deteriorating services. “Older Americans have paid into and earned their Social Security after a lifetime of hard work—not just their checks, but top-notch customer service as well,” LeaMond wrote.

The organization has sent letters to both chambers of Congress, urging immediate oversight. In letters dated March 24 to the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee, LeaMond asked lawmakers to hold hearings and intervene to stop the changes before they cause what she termed “serious harm”. “These abrupt changes, made with no public input or adequate notice, will force many Americans—especially those in rural areas or without internet access—to wait on hold for hours, make appointments, or take time off work simply to access their earned benefits,” she wrote. “This is unacceptable.”

AARP has mobilized its vast membership in response, with over a million emails and calls to Congress in the past few weeks. The group has adopted what it describes as an “all-hands-on-deck” strategy, engaging directly with SSA leadership, educating lawmakers, and urging the public to act. John Hishta, AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns, said the organization is determined to protect Social Security for current and future generations. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that older Americans continue to see no disruption in their payments and receive the information they need to stay informed and take action on changes at SSA,” he said.

AARP warned that the SSA’s abrupt changes could also heighten the risk of fraud. “While this was announced to combat fraud, we are concerned this will have the opposite effect,” LeaMond wrote in her letter to Dudek. Without a proper education campaign, scammers may exploit the confusion, using fake verification processes to steal personal data and drain bank accounts. The SSA has not publicly detailed how it plans to mitigate the risk of fraud or assist those unable to verify their identity online or reach a field office. AARP is calling on Congress to act before the March 31 implementation date, urging lawmakers to ensure that changes to Social Security service delivery come with transparency, sufficient notice, and public engagement. “We urge the agency to reverse this decision, or for Congress to step in and stand up for older Americans everywhere,” LeaMond said.