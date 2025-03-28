The Comeback Trail: Jonathan Majors Lands Leading Role in Action Film

By Lauren Burke

Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the film “Magazine Dreams” appeared in 800 theaters. Despite controversy in his personal life, positive reviews by movie critics and online movie buffs have hailed his performance. The independent film directed by Elijah Bynum was released on March 21. The film focuses on a fictional bodybuilder named Killian Maddox who is struggling with mental illness. During an unpredictable two-hour ride, Majors command the screen in an intense role that deals with broad themes of the meaning of human existence to failure and personal adversity.

Though “Magazine Dreams” originally debuted on January 20, 2023, at Sundance, it faded to black for two years after Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, after an argument with his then-girlfriend. The two were seen in a surveillance video during the dispute which featured the girlfriend chasing the actor through the Chelsea section of Manhattan. After the actor called the police after spending the night alone in an uptown hotel shortly after breaking up with his ex via text, Majors called police the next morning to his Manhattan residence — which his ex had locked him out of. When police arrived, they found her dazed and confused on the floor of Majors’ bathroom. Police arrested Majors.

Majors was charged with assault and would later be found guilty of a misdemeanor. The moment temporarily delayed his career. But a comeback is underway professionally and personally. As Majors enjoyed a press event that included a Q&A panel with “Selma” (2014) star David Oyelowo it was revealed he and actress Meghan Good were married by Major’s mother, who is a pastor. His mother and Good were seen by Majors’ side during his brief trial in New York in late 2023. During an interview with Sherri Shepherd on March 21, Majors revealed that he was a survivor of sexual molestation when he was eight. When Shepherd asked Majors what got him to a place where he could share that painful private information publicly. The actor answered: “Growth.”

It was announced on March 26 that Majors has been cast in the action film “True Threat” which will be directed by Gerard McMurray. He will portray Vernon Threat, a Special Forces officer who seeks revenge and justice after the murder of his son. Majors has also been cast in the revenge thriller “Merciless,” to be directed by Martin Villeneuve. Both McMurray and Bynum are Black directors in Hollywood that still feature few of them. Majors, 35, graduated from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University in 2016. He has starred in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in 2019, the Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in 2023 and in “Creed III” in 2023. Majors has enjoyed critical acclaim for his intense and memorable performances.