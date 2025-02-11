Flu Cases Skyrocket Nationwide, Overwhelming Hospitals and Closing Schools

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Flu cases are surging across the United States, pushing hospitals to capacity and forcing school closures in multiple states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 24 million people have been infected this season, with 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths, including 57 children. The latest data show flu activity continues to rise, with ten states and New York City experiencing the highest levels. Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are seeing widespread outbreaks. In New York City alone, more than 51,000 flu tests returned positive during the week ending January 25, a six percent increase from the previous week. Flu-related hospitalizations in the city rose by 11 percent, with 3,000 people admitted in one week.

Schools nationwide are being forced to shut down as outbreaks spread among students and staff. Nearly a dozen schools have temporarily closed, with administrators struggling to contain the rapid spread of illness. Doctors and public health officials warn that a pause in communication from the federal government has disrupted efforts to track and contain the flu. On January 21, the Trump administration halted external messaging from health agencies, delaying critical updates. While some messaging has resumed, health professionals say the interruption has made it harder to track infection patterns and prepare for surges.

CDC continues to urge vaccinations for everyone six months and older and emphasizes the importance of early antiviral treatment for those at higher risk. The agency is also monitoring co-circulating respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and RSV, which are contributing to the strain on hospitals. “Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country,” the CDC stated in its latest report.