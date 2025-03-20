Legal Challenge to Funding Freeze Filed by Cities and Nonprofits

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

A coalition of cities and nonprofits has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Charleston Division. The Southern Environmental Law Center and the Public Rights Project represent 11 nonprofit organizations and six cities. The lawsuit targets a freeze on federal funding that has threatened critical community projects, including energy-efficient housing in North Charleston, SC, job training programs in Baltimore, MD, and a $20 million clean energy and housing initiative in New Haven, CT.

The funding halt also impacts an urban forestry grant in San Diego, CA, designed to improve green space and climate resilience and agricultural programs across the U.S. that aid family farmers and rural communities. “The executive branch has no legal authority to freeze funding approved by Congress. This reckless decision directly harms communities,” said Jill Habig, founder and CEO of the Public Rights Project.

Kym Meyer, Litigation Director at the Southern Environmental Law Center, commented, “The plaintiffs, in this case, won highly competitive grants because of the excellent projects they put forward, and the government should honor the commitments it made to these hardworking local organizations dedicated to helping their communities.” Justin Elicker, Mayor of New Haven, also expressed his expectations regarding the frozen funds. “We expect the federal government to make good on its obligations,” Elicker stated.